Cam’ron: Rapper Reveals His GF, Tawasa Harris, Suddenly Died In Heartbreaking Message

Cam’ron shared a mournful, heartfelt message to his Instagram account following the tragic death of his girlfriend, Tawasa Harris, who suffered a heart attack.

Rapper Cam’ron, 43, suffered a devastating loss, when his girlfriend, Tawasa Harris, passed away following a heart attack. The news was revealed on Nov. 21 via Facebook, with Cam’ron taking to Instagram on Nov. 25 to share a heartfelt tribute, which he began by thanking his “family, friends and fans for their condolences.” The rapper went on to clarify the history of his relationship with Tawasa. “This is not my sons mother (my sons mother is fine) this is someone I went out with years ago, and we got back together a year and a half ago,” he began the caption to his post, which featured a throwback snap of Tawasa and Cam’ron. “And I had the best time of my life during that period.” From there, things got even more emotional.

Cam’ron went on to describe their loving relationship in the last year and half, saying, “She was the person I spent 3-4 nights a week with, the person I spoke to on the phone with 7-8 times a day, the person I fell asleep on the phone with, the person I spent all summer with, the person that I was planning thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and our birthdays with, the person who put me on to hi-end fashion, my biggest supporter, the person that wouldn’t let u talk about me while she was around, I could go on and on..but..this was really the love of my life!!”

The rapper, who “chose to keep this relationship private,” went on to describe how he “had so many close people die, I thought I was numb to death, but this past week has taught me im not.” As he began to close his loving tribute, Cam’ron wrote, “Tee I’m truly going to miss you. You are my best friend.. and the the true definition of HOMIE, LOVER, FRIEND.”

He finally finished his message by sending his own condolences to Tawasa’s family, including her three children. Finally, he signed off the message with, “Time for me to get out and get back to it…I know that’s what she would want.. #BestFriends 💔,” he concluded the post.