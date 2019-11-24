Selena Gomez Defended By Loyal Fans After Trolls Criticize Her Dancing At The AMAs: ‘A Total Queen’

Not everyone appreciated Selena Gomez’s dance moves to ‘Look At Her Now’ on the AMAs stage. Selenators reminded the talented performer to ignore the noise!

Selena Gomez, 27, hadn’t performed on a live TV show for two years until taking the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. All eyes were on the singer for her highly anticipated comeback, but unfortunately, not all viewers were so kind while leaving Twitter reviews about Selena’s on-stage dance moves. That’s where the Selenators came in! “@selenagomez was a total queen & proved that she was a great way to open this award show!! #AMAs2019,” one fan tweeted, defending Selena amid the unkind comments, while another Twitter fan raved, “I’m not sure I’ll ever get over this performance from @selenagomez. What an amazing way to open the show! Look at her now!! 💗🎶 #AMAs.”

Other Twitter users jumped in, suggesting that Selena may have been “nervous.” Not only was this her first time dancing for a live TV show since her 2017 AMAs performance to “Wolves,” the tracks Selena performed — “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — both carried a strong emotional undercurrent. Thanks to relationship references that weren’t exactly subtle, many were convinced that the songs were post-breakup anthems after Selena broke free from ex Justin Bieber, 25, in early 2018. “It’s been how long since @selenagomez has performed!? I’m sure she was hella nervous singing such personal songs for the first time and we don’t know what she’s going through physically/health wise. I’m not here for the shady tweets ✋,” a third fan tweeted, . A fourth fan noted that “you can’t say that because of one ‘bad’ performance, she wasn’t at her best” because “she was really nervous,” which could “affect” her “dancing moves” — overall, “she has proven many times that she can sing and that she’s a great artist.”

In our humble opinion, Selena commanded the dance floor in that sexy silver bodysuit. Did you see how quick she changed moods (and outfits) from “Lose You To Love Me” to “Look At Her Now”? Selena was nothing but quick on her feet, a sentiment backed up by even more tweets like “IM PROUD OF YOU BABY I LOVE YOU,” which counteracted the not-so-kind tweets like “Yo no shade or anything but HAVE YALL SEEN SELENA GOMEZ DANCING…?!”

I’m not sure I’ll ever get over this performance from @selenagomez. What an amazing way to open the show! Look at her now!! 💗🎶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/G4vtEA4D2k — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) November 25, 2019

Selena’s moral support not only came from the friendlier side of Twitter. Her close friends Taylor Swift and Halsey, who were both honored at the 2019 AMAs, couldn’t stop jumping and squealing as Selena wowed the crowd with her performance! We love when women cheer on other women — the haters should take note!

Selena also grabbed everyone’s attention — in a good way — when she marked her entrance at the AMAs in a neon green mini dress made of lustrous satin. With pointed green pumps to match and a posh bob, Selena looked like a superstar (and will always be one).