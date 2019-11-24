Camila Cabello Shows Off Toned Legs In Nude Ethereal Gown At 2019 American Music Awards

Camila Cabello stole the show when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in this stunning gown.

Camila Cabello, 22, looked gorgeous at the 2019 American Music Awards in LA on November 24. The singer arrived looking like a fairy princess in a strapless sheer nude gown with a corset bodice that showed off her insanely tiny waist and toned abs. The corset was covered in intricate floral applique while the bottom half of the dress was made of chiffon ruffle tiers.

The skirt of her dress was short in the front and long in the back, while put her long, toned legs on full display. The back of her princess gown featured a long flowy train that was also covered in floral embroidery and she topped her look off with a pair of metallic gold platform ankle-strap sandals. The best part of Camila’s ensemble was her gorgeous long braid which ended all the way at her waist, while her bangs were tousled and wavy, covering her forehead.

When it comes to Camila’s red carpet style, she always shows up in a stunning feminine gown with a lot of layers and always ruffles. So we were totally not surprised by her look for the award show and she absolutely slayed the red carpet in this look. Not only did Camila look stunning on the red carpet, but it’s also a huge night for her as she is set to perform her hit new song, “Living Proof.”

We absolutely loved the way Camila looked at the award show and you can see all of the other best dressed celebrities when you click through the gallery above!