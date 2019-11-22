Miley Cyrus: How She Feels About Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Dissing Her Over Split

Elsa Pataky recently told reporters that her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth ‘deserves much better’ than his ex Miley Cyrus. Here’s how Miley’s handing the shade.

Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Miley Cyrus,27, have both remained tight lipped since they split earlier this year. But that didn’t stop his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky from dishing on the divorce. The 43-year-old Spanish stunner, who’s married to Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, 36 reportedly threw some shade at Miley when she was asked her for an update on the Hunger Games hunk. But, a source close to Miley tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Grammy winner isn’t letting the cutting comment get to her.

“Miley really isn’t concerned one way or another with what Elsa says or thinks about her,” the source tells HL. “Miley knows the truth about her relationship [with Liam] and what went down between them. Miley wishes everybody would respect their privacy and not speak about their past in public because she and Liam are the only ones who really know the full truth. Miley understands that they both have family and loved ones who have shown them support during this split, but doesn’t think anybody should be speaking negatively about their situation. Miley’s family has never mentioned a word about Liam, and she would like his family to respect those same boundaries.”

Still, the comment did come as a “shock” to Miley and everyone in her circle, a second source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley and Elsa once got matching tattoos and were extremely close so it’s a shock to everyone that she’d say something like that. And the timing could not be worse because Miley’s recovering from major surgery; it’s kicking her when she’s down. Miley’s family is mad, but no one is going to speak on this. They prefer to stay out of the negativity and be happy. And Miley is doing well. She’s at home [in Tennessee]. Her family is with her.”

Miley and Liam fell in love in 2009 while filming The Last Song and got engaged in June 2012. They broke up the following summer but reunited in 2015 and got married in December 2018, just a month after they tragically lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey brushfire. Sadly, things ended in August 2019 after she was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter, 30, while Liam was in Australia.