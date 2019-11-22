‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Alexis Bellino & Eden Ignite Romance Rumors With Late-Night Hookup

The cast of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ started to suspect that ‘RHOC’ alum Alexis Bellino and Corey Feldman’s brother, Eden, were ‘f***ing’, during the Nov. 22 episode.

RHOC alum Alexis Bellino cried over her parents’ divorce, during the Nov. 22 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, but thanks to Corey Feldman‘s brother, Eden, Alexis’ tears didn’t last for very long. The drama started when Alexis and her mom, Penelope, were forced to face their emotional past, as they watched skits that reenacted their traumatic childhoods. To be fair, the entire cast had to endure similar skits, but Alexis’ was one of the most heartbreaking to watch.

The skit, which highlighted her parents’ messy divorce, forced Alexis to face her younger self and helped her mom finally realize that she hasn’t been listening to her daughter at all. In fact, Alexis’ mom was never around all that much, so when her parents divorced, Alexis felt very alone as a child. “I understand so much more through this exercise,” Alexis cried when confronting Penelope after the skit was over. “That’s why you don’t hear from her. She just wants to disappear. … She doesn’t open up.”

What was most interesting, though, was how Alexis leaned on Eden during the exercise. Not only did she lean her head on his shoulder, but when his skit was happening, she also rested her hand on his leg. So are they dating? That’s not yet clear, but the cast started to suspect that they’re at least “f***ing”. And in the final moments of the episode, Alexis and Eden could be seen sneaking off to her bedroom and retreating inside her private bathroom. We’re not sure what happened behind that closed door, but Alexis said she didn’t care what “rumors” people made up because of it.

Want more drama? New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition air Fridays at 10pm on WE tv.