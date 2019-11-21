Megan Thee Stallion Gets Flirty With Trey Songz After Squashing Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz are fueling dating rumors after they were spotted out getting very flirty with one another!

Things might be heating up between Megan Thee Stallion, 24, and Trey Songz, 34. The duo was spotted out late at night on Nov. 20 and appeared to be getting super cozy with one another. While out at a club, Megan and Trey were spotted right in front of the DJ booth. Trey kept his arm around Megan’s waist for a large portion of the clip, while the pair leaned in to talk to one another. At one point, Megan even showed off some of her dance moves by dropping it low in front of Trey, who was very into her dancing display.

The pair’s outing comes just one day after the “Hot Girl Summer” singer took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she was involved with Khloe Kardashian‘s, 35, ex, Tristan Thompson, 28. “What In the f–k are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s–t up I don’t even know that n—a,” Megan tweeted back to a follower who insinuated that Megan and Tristan spent the night together after Tristan’s game in New York City on Monday, Nov. 18. Clearly, Megan is adamant that there’s nothing going on with Tristan. But she has hinted that Trey might be the new man in her life.

Megan actually spent the Halloween holiday with Trey and they appeared to be having a blast! Trey, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was captured on Megan‘s Instagram story the night of Oct. 30, where the pair, along with Jordyn Woods, got together to celebrate the night before the spooky holiday. Megan filmed Jordyn, donned in her Mortal Kombat costume, as she took a sip from a glass bottle. In the next clip from Megan’s story, Trey was spotted lounging on a bed before turning to Megan and flashing the camera a beaming smile.

Aawww man I know bagyo sick #viral or did he move on already #megantheestallion an #treysongz pic.twitter.com/2wmDscrAvX — Tyrone Johnson (@Tyrone0024) November 21, 2019

All though the pair have been spotted getting close in the last few weeks, both Megan and Trey have had a lot going on in their separate lives. Megan appeared on Saturday Night Live and performed with Chance The Rapper on the Oct. 26 episode to rousing applause. Trey, meanwhile, hit a major moment in his life, welcoming son, Noah, on May 17. “My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾” Trey captioned an adorable photo he posted to Instagram. In the months since, it seems like Megan and Trey have grown incredibly close. Fans cannot wait to see where their flirtation leads!