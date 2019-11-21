Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

‘HTGAWM’ Creator Reveals Not Everyone Gets A Happy Ending In Final Season: It’ll Be ‘Surprising’

How To Get Away with Murder
ABC
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER - ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder" stars Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER - "Vivian's Here" - As Michaela, Asher and Connor gear up for their last semester of law school, they take on a weighty case involving an illegal immigrant who wants asylum. Meanwhile, Michaela boycotts going to class after a blowup with Annalise about her father. Elsewhere, in an unexpected confrontation, Annalise learns a shocking truth that makes her question everything she thought she knew on "How to Get Away with Murder" THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) ROME FLYNN
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER - "Say Goodbye" - The season six premiere of "How to Get Away with Murder" picks up as Annalise struggles with the personal toll that Laurel and Christopher's disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver, Frank and Bonnie disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel's disappearance. Tegan handles the aftermath of Emmett's apparent poisoning, and Gabriel wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela to the next level when "How to Get Away with Murder" returns THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) AJA NAOMI KING
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER - "Say Goodbye" - The season six premiere of "How to Get Away with Murder" picks up as Annalise struggles with the personal toll that Laurel and Christopher's disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver, Frank and Bonnie disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel's disappearance. Tegan handles the aftermath of Emmett's apparent poisoning, and Gabriel wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela to the next level when "How to Get Away with Murder" returns THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) CONRAD RICAMORA View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
and

The fall finale of ‘HTGAWM’ has arrived and you know the show is going put us all on the edge of our seats. HL spoke with creator Pete Nowalk about the show’s final season, each character’s ending, and more.

How To Get Away with Murder is inching closer to its series finale. The hit ABC drama series is coming to an end after 6 wild seasons. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with HTGAWM creator Pete Nowalk at The Paley Center for Media’s How To Get Away with Murder event on Nov. 20. When HollywoodLife asked whether or not everyone will get a happy ending, Pete quickly said, “I can answer that very easily. No.” Well, we already know Annalise doesn’t get a happy ending. She’s dead in the flash-forward. But now we’re scared for everyone else.

As we all know, How To Get Away with Murder never goes the expected route when it comes to characters and storylines. Pete discussed his plans for how each character’s journey ends. “I always want things to feel surprising but also true to the character,” Pete continued. “Really what I want is for each character to be faced with a ‘Sophie’s choice’ of their own life. Who do they want to be? I think they are all moral people in the end, and so they never planned on becoming murderers and terrible people. I think they’re each going to decide what type of person they want to be at the end of the show and that might surprise people.”

He also opened up season 6 being the final season. “It was ultimately my decision to decide to end it,” Pete told HollywoodLife. “I really just wanted to be able to tell an entire arc for the show and I didn’t want to be caught at the end of the season with, ‘You have two episodes left to end it.’ So it felt like a scary decision because I love writing for it. I love writing for these actors. They’re gifted. It’s the biggest story of my life. But I also felt like I had to just make the harder decision and end it. I’m really excited that we did that now because we have some crazy but fulfilling and satisfying episodes coming up.” Pete added that there are “very final endings” that he’s proud of. He added, “I think I really wanted to give the audience that because the show was one big cliffhanger. It’s like, ‘Here’s an answer. Here’s another question.’ I think for me what I really want from this finale in 6 episodes is to really just answer so many of the questions.”

With so many shows being rebooted and revived, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that HTGAWM could come back down the road. Pete said he’s not interested in thinking about a reboot “right now” but “never say never about a reboot in 20 years. Let’s see where I am.” How To Get Away with Murder season 6 will return April 2, 2020.