Ben Wierda: 5 Things To Know About Man Engaged To Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter, Cassidy

We can hear wedding bells! Kathie Lee Gifford‘s daughter, Cassidy, is newly engaged to Ben Wierda. Kathie was “beyond the moon and stars” when she shared the exciting news to her Instagram on Nov. 17 in a loving post featuring the happy couple. Cassidy, a rising star in her own right, and Ben have been together for quite some time. But before these two exchange their ‘I dos’ in what is sure to be a romantic, intimate ceremony, here are five things you need to know about the young man joining the Gifford family!

1. Ben has known Cassidy since they were kids. Prior to officially revealing her daughter’s engagement, Kathie dropped a few hints to Access Hollywood that her 26-year-old daughter would be getting a ring on her finger in the near future. “Cassidy’s probably going to get engaged pretty darn soon too, I got a feeling,” she teased to the outlet. “They’ve known each other since they were 11 and 14, so it’s good. It’s a happy time for us.”

2. He’s college educated. Ben attended Pepperdine University in Malibu, California from 2009-2013. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Management.

3. He currently works at Clarion Technologies. Ben started working at Clarion Technologies in October 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. The company “designs, develops, and manufactures injection-molded products for the automotive, home appliance, and consumer products industries,” according to their site. He’s been there for the last two years working as a project manager.

4. His aunt is Betsy Devos. Ben’s mother is Emilie Prince, the daughter of Edgar and Elsa Prince, of the Prince automobile parts empire, based out of Holland, MI. This, ultimately, makes Betsy Devos — the current United States Secretary of Education — his aunt, as the eldest of her siblings, including Ben’s mother Emilie.

5. Ben and Cassidy’s engagement marks the second in the Gifford family. Prior to their engagement, Cassidy’s brother, Cody Gifford, and his girlfriend Erika Brown became engaged in May 2019. It looks like Kathie will have two weddings on her hands to help plan! Congrats to the happy couple!