Royalty Brown, 5, Rides Scooters With Her Friend In Cute New Pics

Cruising down the street — Royalty Brown had a blast with her friend, Cairo, as they rode their scooters down the pavement in adorable new pics and video!

Royalty Brown, 5, looked like she was having the best time with her pal! Chris Brown, 30, and Nia Guzman‘s, 36, daughter took to her Instagram account on Nov. 13, sharing the cutest pics of her and her friend, Cairo, on their Yvolution scooters, while riding down the street of their neighborhood. In the carousel post, the first snap features Royalty and Cairo standing behind their three-wheeled scooters and beaming at the camera. Both were dressed for the warm weather in shorts, T-shirts and sneakers. Royalty even let her long, beautiful hair down for the fun occasion!

Of course, fans also got to see the five-year-old’s scooter skills in action. The next image was actually a video, showing both Cairo and Royalty riding their scooters down the street, while a cover version of the song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz played in the background. “Go, go, go,” the voice of a woman taking the video said to Cairo and Royalty. While it did take Royalty a few steps to get onto her scooter and ride down the pavement, she eventually got there! The final snap was a candid shot of Cairo and Royalty chatting, with the angle of the image slightly skewed. “Me and @cairojaden loving this weather and my @yvolution.world scooters,” the fun post was captioned.

Royalty has practically become a social media star, at this point! The five-year-old routinely features a slew of new pics on her Instagram account for her followers and fans to check out, comment and ‘like.’ Her fans gave a ton of love to another adorable pic of Royalty attending her friend, Avery’s, birthday party on Nov. 8. In the cute snap, Royalty sported a camouflage dress, with black and white boots as she posed for the pic. She even accessorized with a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, which she also wore in the second pic, featuring one of her pals. How adorable!

Along with her social media expertise, Royalty is really such a stylish five-year-old. The sweet little girl even posed for a slew of pics at the premiere of Amazon Prime’s L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie, in Century City, CA on Nov. 3 with a bold, metallic dress that was way too cute. Whether she’s rolling up to a red carpet, or riding down the street on her scooter, fans love to see what Royalty is up to and they cannot wait for what she shares next!