Halsey Rocks Romantic Floral Gown & Glamorous Red Hair On CMA Awards Red Carpet

Welcome to the country world, Halsey! The ‘Without Me’ singer slayed on the red carpet at the 2019 CMAs, minutes before taking the stage at the show with Lady Antebellum. We’re loving her new, Old Hollywood look.

Halsey made her CMAs debut on November 13, and it’s clear that she’ll be welcome back anytime she wants. Halsey’s not exactly country royalty, but the Country Music Association Awards have never shied away from welcoming incredible artists outside the genre to perform (Beyonce and Justin Timberlake much?). And thank god they did — Halsey crushed her genre-bending performance with Lady Antebellum during the broadcast, and even before hitting the stage, the “Without Me” singer, 25, tore up the red carpet. Rather than going with her typically edgy fare, Halsey transformed into a literal princess, wearing a huge ball gown!

Halsey was the epitome of glamour when she walked that red carpet, simply stunning in the gorgeous, floral dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and dainty lace sleeves. We’re used to seeing Halsey in things like tie-dye and leather, so it was a total departure from her usual look. She pulled it off perfectly! Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, by the way — totally owned the look, posing on the red carpet to show off the gown’s flowy fabric and lace detailing on the chest. Simply beautiful.

Her beauty game was on point, too. Rather than a black and blue pixie cut, or a badass undercut, Halsey styled her hair to match the dress, rocking romantic, red waves. Swept up into a bouncy bob, it was pure, Old Hollywood. She played off the tones of her dress for her makeup, wearing a peach, glossy lip and heavy liquid eyeliner. So chic!

