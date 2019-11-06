‘The Masked Singer’: The Major Clues About The Identity Of The Thingamajig

The Thingamajig is one of the frontrunners of ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2 and everyone is anxious to find out who the celebrity is behind the costume. There are a number of clues that we already know about this masked celeb.

The Thingamajig is one of the masked celebrities to watch this season on The Masked Singer. The star underneath that wild costume has one incredible voice. His first performance was a soulful rendition of Lionel Richie’s “Easy.” He followed up with a gorgeous performance of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. The Thingamajig has revealed a number of clues about his identity over the past few weeks. “Singing has always actually been my first love,” the Thingamajig said in a clue video. “Growing up my parents taught me to do well in school, don’t worm around, and don’t run with the bulls.”

He also noted that a “Thingamajig’s real magic comes from within.” While the panelists believed that maybe that meant the Thingamajig is a magician, fans are convinced that the celebrity could be an NBA player. One fan tweeted, “My son says thingamajig clue is he doesn’t run with the bulls and talk about magic. Victor Oladipo played for the Magic and he not dancing because he is injured. So that is who we say he is.”

Other clues that hint at the Thingamajig’s identity was his “magic case” in his first clue video. He also said to “keep up the pace.” Victor plays for the Indiana Pacers right now! At the end of his clue package, there was a cupcake with the #4 on top. Victor’s number is #4! Also, when Victor was first drafted into the NBA, he played for the Orlando Magic.

#TheMaskedSinger my son says thingamajig clue is he doesn’t run with the bulls and talk about magic. Victor Oladipo played for the Magic and he he not dancing because he is injured. So that is who we say he is… #ThingamajigMask — Shayna (@ShayLynae77) October 24, 2019

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has said that the Thingamajig is the tallest costume of the season. Victor is 6’4″ so this only adds more fuel to the fire! The Masked Singer season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.