Sources say that Kylie and Drake — who have been connected for years as friends — have been hanging out romantically!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is looking a little different! The raven haired beauty posted a selfie on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with gorgeous blue eyes! Kylie — who has brown eyes naturally — appeared to be rocking a blue-gray contact color in the selfie. She appeared to be getting glammed up in the photo, wearing a cozy pink robe — her signature hue — along with mint-green hair clips. Her nude nails were on full display, as she appeared to be wearing nothing underneath her robe! We were also loving her 90s-inspired matte makeup, also a favorite of her big sister Kim Kardashian, 39 — and super sexy winged cat liner!

Kylie has experimented with her looks for years, experimenting with fillers in her face and lips, and, of course, changing up her makeup. She’s used colored contact lenses for various appearances, photoshoots, or just for fun, often opting for the lighter ice hue to switch things up. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been a longtime fan of the colored lenses by Brazil based Solotica, wearing the Hidrocor Ice, Natural Quartzo and Graphite shades in past photos and it appears she’s using them once again.

The seductive selfie comes amidst reports that Kylie has been hanging out romantically with Drake, 33. The pair were partying it up and reportedly looking flirty at his Oct. 23 birthday party hosted at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Shortly after, other reports surfaced that the pair were continuing to spend time together. Drake has had a longstanding friendship with Kylie’s family, attending Kris Jenner‘s legendary Christmas party over the years and the pair both reside in the Calabases/Hidden Hills area of LA.

The connection comes only weeks after Kylie ended things with boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, with whom she shares 1-year-old Stormi Webster. Travis and Drake have also had a longstanding friendship, collaborating on several songs including 2018 track “Sicko Mode.”