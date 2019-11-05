Kenya Moore Disses NeNe Leakes On ‘Wendy’: I Only Like ‘Genuine’ People 

There’s no love lost between ‘RHOA’ stars Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes. On her Nov. 5 show, Wendy Williams flat out asked Kenya why she doesn’t like NeNe, and Kenya didn’t hold back. She went into detail about what NeNe didn’t do that made her close the door on their friendship.

Wendy Williams asked the burning questions most Real Housewives of Atlanta fans want the answers to during her sit-down interview with Kenya Moore on November 5. From rumors that NeNe spit in Kenya’s face, to speculation that Kenya’s not legally married to Marc Daly, Kenya set the record straight about a slew of hot topics. So, what exactly happened between her and NeNe Leakes?

“You know what, I like people that are genuine and I think, through the years, I’ve felt like I was a friend once we got over our little hump. Then, that turned into something different,” Kenya told Wendy about her former friendship with NeNe. Kenya went on to explain how she was hurt by NeNe’s lack of support when she experienced health complications during her pregnancy with daughter, Brooklyn, now 1.

“When I had a high risk pregnancy, that I wanted my entire life, she never once called me,” Kenya admitted of NeNe. “When I did show up, she never checked on my child, she never said, ‘Is everything ok?’ When I wasn’t going to be on the show, she never said, ‘Hey are you ok, girl? Do you need anything?’ And then, when she did see me eight months pregnant, she called me a ‘monster’ and said my child was a ‘buffalo’ and was throwing insults. It was all on TV. She made such a big deal about us not being friends, but she’s the one who’s not friends with people.”

Wendy then asked, “Did she spit in your face?” — A longstanding rumor of what’s to come this season on RHOA. Kenya confirmed that NeNe “tried to act like she was going to spit on me,” and added that fans will see it all go down this season.

Another rumor Wendy often brings up on her show is that Kenya returned to the Bravo show to steal NeNe’s spotlight, as well as her paycheck.

“I make my own money,” Kenya said, noting that none of the above is true.

When asked who makes the most money on the show, Kenya revealed that it’s Kandi [Burruss] who bags the most Housewives’ cash in Atlanta.

“So, if I was coming for anyone’s purse and bad, it’s be Kandi’s, OK. Thank you. Kandi’s the real HBIC on that show, she said, explaining her role as, “I’m just a player. I have a nice coin, I love my little bag I take home at night and it feeds my child very well. So, I’m not coming for anybody’s money.”