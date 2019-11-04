Nicki Minaj: Why She Clapped Back At Wendy Williams For Dissing Her Marriage To Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj felt as though she had ‘no choice’ then to issue a fiery response to Wendy Williams after the host slammed her new husband, Kenneth Petty. The rapper doesn’t regret calling Wendy ‘demonic’, among other things during her Nov. 1 rant.

Nicki Minaj has no regrets about how she handled her response to Wendy Williams‘ comments about Kenneth Petty. As previously reported, the rapper, 36, took aim at the host, 55, in an explicit-filled rant on her Queen Radio show, November 1, in response to Wendy labeling her husband as a “killer” because of his criminal record. Kenneth is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002.

“Nicki had no choice but to speak out on this,” a source close to the “MEGATRON” rapper tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “She usually doesn’t bother giving her attention to what people are saying about her, but when it comes to the man she loves, it’s a different story. Nicki chose this life, but Kenneth’s only dealing with this directly because of her, so when people attack him it weighs very heavy on her.”

The insider explains, “Her love for Kenneth goes so deep — don’t forget this is her childhood sweetheart. Anyone that comes for him is going to get Nicki’s full wrath,” the source concludes, noting that “Wendy made a big mistake going after him, and Nicki’s not going to forget this, ever.”

Nicki and Kenneth got married in a surprise ceremony on October 21. Following news of the nuptials, Wendy covered the topic on her show and congratulated the newlyweds, only after speaking about Kenneth’s past run-ins with the law.

“Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender,” Wendy said on her daytime talk show. “So that means that he — is a manslaughter a killer? Okay, so he’s a killer and a sex offender. Well Nicki, congratulations.”

That’s when Nicki fired back in her return to Queen Radio last Friday.

“Every time you mention him you feel the need to bring these things up,” Nicki began. “It’s not about doing your job. There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness,” she continued. “And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

In defense of her husband, Nicki added: “I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted, this deep-seeded.”

The “Super Bass” rapper also brought up Wendy’s split from estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. The host filed for divorce after nearly two decades in April after news that he fathered a child with his mistress.

“When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type,” Nicki, who labeled the host as “demonic” said. “So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You’re sat up there being vicious all this time, and paid for that man’s mistress for all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her GYN bills … you paid to have that baby delivered.”

Wendy has not responded to Nicki’s latest comments. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for the rapper.