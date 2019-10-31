Sofia Richie, 21, Slays As A Sexy Sleeping Beauty For 2019 Halloween Costume: Watch

Sofia Richie turned a classic Disney character into something much more modern and hot for her revealing 2019 Halloween costume.

Sofia Richie, 21, knows how to turn a look and make it her own. The social media superstar sizzled in her colorful Sleeping Beauty Halloween costume that she showed off on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 30. Sofia appeared to be going to a party of sorts when she shared a clip with the caption “Tonight’s gonna b cute” while her gal pal tried on a flashy accessory. The heat was turned all the way up when Sofia then posed for the camera in the most sexy of manners before she finally revealed her holiday ensemble that was nothing short of absolutely stunning.

Scott Disick, 36, would’ve definitely enjoyed what his ladylove was rocking for her spooky festivities. Sofia stunned in a soft pink version of Sleeping Beauty’s legendary look that exposed her tanned shoulders and showed a hint of cleavage. She accessorized the outfit with a sparkly tiara and gold choker where her gorgeous blonde looks cascaded down both shoulders. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians newbie was definitely feeling herself as she showed off the look multiple times on Instagram.

Someone might be giving Sofia a run for her money in the sexy Disney costume department. Her friend dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, only her version was a strapless mini that left little to the imagination! “I love you Belle,” Sofia told her pal while she blew a kiss to the camera.

Sofia rocking a fierce and fabulous ensemble is nothing new. She showed off her etched abs in just a bikini and pantsuit when she hit the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida, on Oct. 24.

Lionel Richie‘s daughter also caused a scandal when she asked her 5.8 million followers how their Thursday was while posing topless on Instagram on Oct. 10. The Flip It Like Disick star loved what he saw, writing “It’s not bad thanks,” in the comments section.