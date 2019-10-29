Halloween 2019: 50+ Cocktail Recipes To Make Your Spooky Holiday BOOzy

BOO! Nothing to be scared about here. We’re helping make your halloween festivities even more fun with this long list of amazing cocktail recipe ideas!



Jack the Pumpkin by Geoffrey Zakarian, Chef/Partner of Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort

6 ounces applejack

4 ounces pumpkin puree

4 ounces apple cider, chilled

6 ounces ginger beer, chilled

4 apple slices, for garnish

Combine the applejack, pumpkin puree and apple cider in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until chilled. Stir in the ginger beer. Strain into 4 rocks glasses filled with ice. Garnish with the apple slices.

Tito’s Copper Cauldron

2 cups Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 cups spiced apple cider

1 ½ oz caramel sauce

4 oz lemon juice

2 oz grenadine

Add all ingredients to a copper cauldron or punch bowl. Stir and serve over ice and enjoy!

Bloody Carrie

2 oz Tomato Juice

1 oz Red bell pepper juice

2 tbl Horseradish

2 dashes Worchester

Pinch of sea salt & white pepper

Pinch of celery salt

5 dashes Tabasco

Few sprigs of Cilantro

Muddled Banana Peppers

2 oz Svedka Citron

.50 oz Lemon Juice

Combine 6 ounces of Bloody Mary “mix”, 1/2 oz of lemon juice and 2 ounces of vodka into shaker tin. Dry shake and strain into Collins glass with fresh ice. Garnish with Celery Stalk, Banana Peppers, Cilantro Sprig, and olives stuffed with salami. Eyeballs can be made with Lychee stuffed with a blueberry.

Fallen Apple created by Tim Herlihy, Tullamore D.E.W. Ambassador

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask

Finish with Fresh-pressed Apple Juice

Build in a highball glass over ice, garnish with an apple wedge.

The Apples & Pears created by Glenfiddich National Ambassador, Allan Roth

1 part Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

1 part club soda

1 part non-alcoholic apple cider

½ part fresh lemon juice

¼ part Drambuie

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Lemon peel, to garnish

Glass: Flute

Combine the Glenfiddich 12 Year Old, lemon juice, Drambuie, and bitters. Shake briefly and pour into a flute. Add club soda and cider. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Hippocras Punch created by Hendrick’s Gin Brand Ambassador, Sebastien Derbomez

8 parts white wine

3 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 parts Chamomile tea

1⁄2 pineapple chopped

1 ½ part caster sugar

7 cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

4 orange peels

1 teaspoon of white pepper

Garnish: cinnamon sticks, cloves, oranges

Simmer tea, pineapple, sugar, spice, and wine. Add Hendrick’s Gin and serve. Glassware: Punch glasses.

Sweet Tooth

1 1/2 oz Don Papa 10yo

1/2 oz Pedro Ximenez sherry

1/2 oz butterscotch schnapps

2 dashes walnut bitters

Combine all ingredients with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Float a layer of salted whipped cream on the surface of the cocktail and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Bloody Dutch Sour

1 oz. Ketel One® Vodka

.5 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. Lillet Blanc

.5 oz. blood orange reduction simple syrup

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

Egg white

Zombie

1 oz Patrón Reposado

.5 oz Patrón Añejo

1.5 oz Pyrat Rum

.75 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Falernum

.5 oz Cinnamon Grapefruit Syrup

.25 oz Grenadine

2 dashes Angostura bitters

6 drops Herbsaint

Mint for garnish

Cherry for Garnish

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with crushed ice. Shake and pour unstrained into a zombie glass. Garnish with a cherry and sprig of mint.

The Darke Daiquiri, Created by Willy Shine, Brand Meister

1 Part Jägermeister

1 Part Aged Rum

¾ part fresh Lime Juice

¾ part 1-1 Simple Syrup

½ Part Egg White

1 Capsule Activated Charcoal

Glass: 5-7 oz Coup

Garnish: Orange Oil and Peel

Method: Shake & Strain

Nightstalker by Thumbtack

1 oz Mezcal

1 oz Barolo chinato

3 Dashes Bitters

Pinch activated charcoal powder

Combine all in a rocks glass, add ice, stir, garnish with an orange peel. (Charcoal powder can be messy – I like to mix it equal parts with water and put that in a dropper bottle. It won’t add any flavor, but don’t add too much or you can give the drink a chalky consistency)

Finger Stirred Old Fashioned Recipe and Photo by Gabe Urrutia, National Brand Ambassador, Aberfeldy

2 oz. Aberfeldy 12 Year Old

0.5 oz. Pomegranate Grenadine*

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

0.25 oz. Copper & Kings Barrel Finished Absinthe Rinse

Pumpkin Spice Margarita Crafted by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador, Cazadores

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

1 oz. Bols Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

2 oz. Orange Juice

½ oz. Lemon Juice

Dash of Cinnamon Powder

In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice. Shake and serve over the rocks. Rim glass with cinnamon sugar, and garnish with slices of lime and orange.

The Sorbonne

5 fresh sage leaves, strike and insert into shaker

2 oz GV Heritage

3 dashes Orange bitters

.25 oz Cherry Syrup (Luxardo)

Strain over ice into rocks glass

1 oz club soda, added after pour

Stir and strain over ice into rocks glass Garnish with a skewered cherry (Luxardo cherry if available) on a sage leaf. Glassware: Rocks Glass.

Smoke Show, Courtesy of BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles

Batch recipe

1 BTL WILD TURKEY (25 ounces)

2.5 oz. Maple Syrup

2.5 oz. Water

20 dash Orange Bitters

3 dash Angostura Bitters

Stir and funnel back into bottle. Chill in fridge. 4 oz. of this batch should go into each bottle . **Cocktails served in bottle topped with Apple-wood-smoke and capped.**

Witches’ Brew Courtesy of Katana Los Angeles

1.5 oz.

CÎROC Vodka

0.75 oz. Giffard’s Violette

0.25 oz. Maraschino Liquor

Lemon Juice

Butterfly Pea Syrup

Shake/strain. Garrnish with Firestick / Mint Sprig / wrapped in a lemon spiraled zest / Edible glitter spray. Put the Butterfly Pea Syrup in a Carafe and pour table side (it changes the color of the cocktail).

Blackberry Brew

1 can of Crook & Marker Blackberry Lime

1 ounce bourbon

Blackberries and lime slice for garnish

Combine ingredients in a glass over ice and mix. Garnish with a lime slice and blackberries.

Bittersweet Endings

2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1 oz. Benedictine

Garnish: Lemon twist

Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice and stir gently. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

The Goblin

1.5 parts BACARDÍ Superior Rum

0.5 part Midori Liqueur

0.5 part Reàl Coco

0.5 part Fresh Lime Juice

2 parts Dole Pineapple Juice

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with bat or ghost gummies.

Zombie Slime Martini by Andrea Correale, founder and president of Elegant Affairs

1 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Peach Schnapps

1 oz. Sour Apple Schnapps

1 oz. Coconut Rum

1 oz. Sweet and Sour Mix

Blood Slime Ingredients:

3 tbsp. Corn Syrup

1/2 tsp. Red Food Coloring

Mix three tablespoons of corn syrup with 1/4 teaspoon of red food coloring. Dip the rim of each cocktail glass into the mixture, and slowly spin the glass to coat it. Turn the glass upright and the blood will begin to drip slightly. Set aside. Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice cubes. Shake well and pour over ice cubes into a martini glass.

The Take 5

2 oz. JAJA Reposado Tequila

4 oz. Fresh Strawberry Juice

1 oz. Lime Juice

Splash of Habanero Simple Syrup

Hibiscus Salt mixture for rim (Hibiscus flower powder + coarse sea salt)

Ice Cubes, Rocks Glass

Combine JAJA Reposado, Strawberry Juice, and Lime Juice in a cocktail shaker. Splash Habanero syrup to desired spice level (be sparing!), and shake. Wet and rim a rocks glass with Hibiscus Salt, fill with ice, and pour strained mixture over.

Tito’s Monster Smash

1 ½ oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

½ oz simple syrup

1 ½ oz tonic

1 lime, squeezed

5 grapes, muddled

Muddle grapes in a shaker. Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, simple syrup, lime, and ice, then shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice and top with tonic water.

Funny Bone from 1 Hotel South Beach

2 oz Volcan tequila

.75 oz Passion fruit

.75 oz Lime

2 dashes Serrano Bitters

Tsp of Activated charcoal

Spend Halloween under the stars with Veuve Clicquot’s “Yelloween Haunted Mansion” transformation at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop. Prepare yourself for an “elegantly spooky” night with a guest DJ, and some Veuve Clicquot Specials, including the Funny Bone cocktail – a frozé “skeleton” cocktail with activated charcoal mixed with tequila, passion fruit, lime, and serrano bitters.

Toxic Zombie Goblet from Sugar Factory

4 oz Voli Vodka

2 oz Strawberry Pucker

2 oz Pineapple Juice

3 oz Sweet and Sour Mix

6 oz Sprite

2.5 oz Pineapple Syrup

2.5 oz Strawberry Syrup

1 oz Strawberry Puree

This Halloween, Sugar Factory is serving up one of their famous smoky goblets called the ‘Toxic Zombie Goblet’ which is the perfect blend of sour and sweet and is made with Voli Vodka, Strawberry Pucker, Pineapple Juice, Sweet & Sour mix, Sprite, Pineapple Syrup, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberry Puree, and is topped with gummy body parts and red licorice laces.

Hiss & Spritz

Fill glass with ice half-way

Pour in equal parts Lamberti Prosecco and Vipra

Add a splash of Calissano Rosso vermouth

Serve in a large spritz glass

Garnish with orange slice and mint sprig

The Lazarus Punch from The Eliza Jane New Orleans

1.5 oz London Dry Gin

.5 oz St. Germain

.5 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

.5 oz lemon juice

.25 Acqua di Cedro (lemon/citrus liqueur)

Dash Herbsaint

Shake all ingredients on ice in shaker. Pour either up or on the rocks. Garnish with lemon twist.

Black Cauldron

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part fresh lemon juice

¼ part sage simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

1 capsule activated charcoal*

Lemon wedge

Combine equal parts sugar and water with 3-5 sage sprigs and bring to a boil to create sage simple syrup. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Spooky (but Basic) Bloody Mary

Add ice cubes and lemon slice into a large glass

Add 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 3 dashes hot sauce, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice, and a dash of pepper

Stir to coat ice and glass

Pour 4oz Bloody Mary mix, 2 oz Basic Vodka®, stir

Garnish with celery stick

Dracula Juice from The Wharf’s Whiskey Charlie in DC

Mezcal

Merlot

Malbec Vermouth

Green Apple Toddy

Serves 2

3 ounces HI-CHEW Green Apple-Infused Applejack**

1.5 cups apple cider

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

In a small saucepan, heat the cider until hot. Remove from the heat, stir in the applejack and lemon juice, and divide between two mugs. Garnish with a lemon wheel and dried apple ring.

RumHaven’s Spellbinding Brew

2 oz. RumHaven

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Top w/ ginger beer

Garnish: 1 oz. grenadine drizzle

Camarena’s Margarita Muerta (The Dead Margarita)

1.5 oz. Camarena Silver

.5 oz. Blood Orange Liqueur

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

1 oz. Passion Fruit Nectar

2-3 slices of Jalapeno

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake together to combine/chill. Strain into a festive Mexican skull mug (if desired), and fill with crushed ice. Garnish with dehydrated lime, the interior contents of passion fruit, and a burning cinnamon stick.

Spicy Grapefruit Sour

2 ounces Corralejo Reposado

1 ounce grapefruit juice

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce jalapeño simple syrup

1 egg white

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain out ice and shake hard again. Strain into your glass. Garnish & Enjoy!

Chipotle Apple Cider Margarita

1.5 oz. Tanteo® Chipotle Tequila

4 oz. Hot Apple Cider

1 oz. Fresh Orange Juice

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz. Light Agave Nectar

Combine ingredients in a warmed Toddy Glass Stir to mix flavors. Top with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Bloody Red Berry from Katana

1.5oz CÎROC Red Berry Vodka

.75oz Cranberry Puree

.75oz Tonic Water

Fresh Cucumber

The Nightmare on 27th Street (The Wilson)

1.5oz Ilegal Joven

.75oz Chinola Passion Fruit/Guava Syrup Batch

2 Orange Wheels in tin with liquids

2 Sprays of orange blossom water from an atomizer

Over top of a rocks glass. Allow mist to fall naturally over the top of the glass. Shake / Rocks Glass / Single Strain over fresh. KD ice / Half rim black lava salt / 1 Marigold / 2 Sprays orange blossom water.

Corpse Reviver #2

3/4oz Monkey 47 Gin

3/4oz Lillet Blanc

3/4oz Cointreau or Orange Liqueur

3/4oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 Dashes or rinse of Pernod Absinthe

Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill completely with ice, seal your shaker and shake for 5-7 seconds. Strain into the glass of your choice that has been rinsed or sprayed with Pernod Absinthe and garnish with a lemon twist.

Starry Night

1 ½ Beefeater

1 dropper Butterfly Pea Tincture

¾ Lemon Juice

¾ Jasmine Syrup 2 oz sparkling wine -topper

Build in shaking tin. Ice. Strain. Top with sparkling wine.

Virtue Cider’s Spirit of Spirtz

3 oz Michigan Brut

1 oz aperitif

2 oz sparkling water

Fill a highball glass 1/4 full with ice cubes. Layer the aperitif, cider, and sparkling water in that order over ice. Garnish with orange slice and paper straw.

Devils Backbone Brewing Co. Virginia Pine Gin

½ oz. Devils Backbone Virginia Pine Gin

1 oz. of Crème de Cassis

5 oz. Blanc de Blanc

2 Tbsp. honey

Red food coloring

Garnish: Lemon wedge

On a small saucer, mix honey and 3 drops of red food coloring until it resembles blood. Coat the rim of a champagne or wine goblet thick enough so that some of the honey mixture runs down the glass giving a dripping blood effect. Place glass in a refrigerator for 15 minutes to solidify honey mixture. While glassware is chilling, add gin and Crème de Cassis to an ice filled shaker tin. Shake and strain gin mixture into chilled goblet. Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Diabolique

1.5 oz Grey Goose Le Citron vodka

1/3 oz Cointreau

1/3 oz fresh pineapple juice

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz Crème de Mure blackberry liqueur

Build all the ingredients apart from the Crème de Mure in a mixing glass. Top with cubed ice and shake. Fine strain into a highball glass, then add a cap of crushed ice. Drizzle with Crème de Mure and garnish with fresh mint.

Walking Dead Created by Masa Urushido

1 1/2 parts Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila

1/2 part Mezcal

3/4 part Fino Sherry

1/2 part pear liqueur

Stir ingredients and strain over large ice cube. Garnish with a lemon twist and edible flower(optional).

Bitter Sour

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Aperol

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white. Add ice and shake for a second time. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a brandied cherry. Glass: Coupe

NOLET’S Silver Corpse Reviver

1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Lillet Blanc

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 dash of Absinthe

Orange Peel for Garnish

Shake all ingredients together in an ice-filled shaker and strain into a Martini or coupe glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

La Pulperia Poison by Mixologist Roman Cervantes

Cenote Silver Tequila

Caramelized Roasted Pumpkin

Almond Syrup

Cinnamon Sparkles

Topped with dry ice

Smirnoff Spider Juice

1.5oz. Smirnoff Green Apple

3 oz. Grape juice

Purple sanding sugar

Grapes threaded on spider cocktail picks for garnish

Chill Smirnoff Green Apple and grape juice at least 2 hours. Pour Concord grape juice over ice in a glass rimmed with purple sanding sugar. Pour Smirnoff Green Apple over grape juice. Add the grape cocktail pick garnish and serve. Drink responsibly!

Frankenlime Fizz

2 oz. lime bubly

1.5 oz vodka

2 oz ginger beer

Build in glass over ice. 2 dashes of green food dye for color. Garnish: Lime wedge.

Blood Orange

1 oz Concentrated Blood Orange Juice

½ oz Lime

¼ tsp Coriander

¼ tsp Guajillo Chili

¼ tsp Salt

Top with Estrella Jalisco

Salt the rim of the glass with coriander and salt. Combine ingredients. Serve over ice and garnish with dried blood orange.

The Bloody Bite

1.25oz DeLeón Platinum Tequila

1oz Blood Orange Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Agave

Top with club soda

Voodoo & Tonic

1 oz St. Germain Liqueur

1 oz vodka

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

Top with ORGANICS by Red Bull Tonic Water

Medusa’s Eye by Bartender Christopher Stephensen of Kimpton’s The Vault in Salt Lake City, UT

1 oz Tanqueray Gin

0.75 oz Brennivin

1 oz Mean Green Juice (equal parts cucumber, pear, honey dew, celery, kale, parsley)

0.5 Lime Juice

0.5 Honey Simple Syrup

Shake all ingredients. Strain into a small coupe. Garnish with carbonated powder rim. (It will foam in your mouth like pop rocks).

Southern Fire by Bar Manager Melissa Carroll of Kimpton’s Fisk & Co in Chicago, IL

1.5 oz Monkey Shoulder Single Malt Blended Scotch Whiskey

.5 oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

.75 oz Madagascar Vanilla Syrup

.25 oz Giffard Abricot Rouisson Liqueur

Stir and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Smoke under bell jar for 30 seconds with apple-hickory wood chip blend using a smoke gun.

A Dark & Stormy Death

2 oz. dark rum

5 oz. Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Skull Ice cubes

Brandied Cherry Juice Floater

3 Lychees and 3 blueberries

Place two skull ice cubes in a highball glass. Fill shaker with 2 oz rum and ½ oz brandied cherry juice and shake to chill. Pour over ice and top with Bruce Cost Ginger Ale. Garnish with lychee and blueberry “eyeballs.”

Winc’s Au Dela Pinot Gris

Take a break from pink-hued wine, cleanse your palette with orange this Halloween season! A white wine that’s made like a red, Au Dela Pinot Gris is fresh, lively and experimental. Price $26.

The After Life

3 oz. Modelo Especial®

11⁄2 oz Reposado Tequila

1 oz. Simple Syrup

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Salt

Chili Powder

Ice

Lime

Rim a chilled martini glass with salt and chili powder. Combine tequila, simple syrup, lime juice and ice in a shaker and shake vigorously.Strain into the glass and top with Modelo Especial. Garnish: Chili Powder and Salt Rim, Floating Lime Wheel.

Stella Rosa® Red

A mysterious Day of the Dead femme fatal strikes a pose in the Stella Rosa® Red, a wine with captivating ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum notes

Morton’s Candy Corn Old Fashioned from Morton’s The Steakhouse

3 dashes of Orange Bitters

1 orange slice

.5 ounces of Monin Candy Corn Syrup

Muddle above ingredients in a large old Fashioned glass. Add ice to top of glass and pour over 2 ounces of Jack Daniels Whiskey. Garnish with 4-5 Candy Corns placed in a Bamboo Side Car that is clothes pinned onto the top of the glass.

Margarita Picante de Moras

2 oz. tequila

1 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. agave nectar

4-5 blackberries

4 basil Leaves

2 serrano slices

Spindrift Blackberry

Garnish with 3 blackberries and a couple serrano slices

Muddle fresh lime juice, agave, blackberries, basil, and serrano in the bottom of your shaker. Add ice. Shake vigorously until cold then strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Spindrift Blackberry, add garnishes, and enjoy!

Carpe Dia Punch by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

2 Parts Milagro Anejo

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

¾ Part Blackberry Syrup

1 EA Sage leaf

1 Part Hibiscus Tea

1 Part Ginger Beer

Blackberries

Build all ingredients except ginger beer in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Top with ginger beer right before stirring intermittently. Garnish with blackberries and sage.

Scooby Snack Shots by Ashley Thomas, West Coast Sailor Jerry Ambassador

1 part Sailor Jerry

1 part Savage Apple

1 part Melon Liqueur

1 part Pineapple Juice

1 part Whipped Cream

Combine all in a shaker with ice, strain into shot glasses and top with whipped cream

Poison Pepino by Camille Austin, National Ancho Reyes Ambassador

2 part Ancho Reyes Verde

1 part lime juice

½ part simple syrup

4 cucumber slices

6 mint leaves

Shaken. Double Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a mint and cucumber.

Pumpkin Cider

2 parts New Amsterdam Vodka 80-Proof

½ part Lemon Sours

½ part RE’AL Pumpkin Syrup

Fill w/ equal parts Apple Cider & Ginger Beer GARNISH: Blood Orange wheels & Apple slices BATCH INSTRUCTIONS: Add ingredients into a block ice filled punch bowl, and stir together to combine/chill Service: Pour into glasses (or hollowed mini pumpkins) filled with ice and garnish as desired.

D’USSE BOO-ZY PUNCH

1 750ml Bottle- D’USSE Cognac

52 oz- Fresh Brewed Tea

18 oz- Simple Syrup

20 oz- Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

25 Dashes- Angostura Bitters

Combine all ingredients into punch bowl and stir, Garnish: Orange Wheels.

Bloody Sangria

1.5 cups Bacardi Rum

3.4 cup St~Germain elderflower liqueur

2 cups merlot

0.5 cup orange juice

0.25 cup lemon juice

0.25 cup lime juice

Combine all ingredients into punch bowl and stir. Garnish: Sliced apples, sliced oranges, orange peel spirals.

Sugar Skull Punch

1 part Avión Silver

1 part whole milk or milk substitute

1 part Kahlua

3⁄4 part agave Dash mole bitters

PREP/GARNISH: Build in punch bowl. Add ice and stir briefly to combine. Use ladle to serve. Garnish with nutmeg

BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE at Ocean Prime in NYC

1 ½ oz Midori Melon Liqueur

½ oz Malibu Coconut Rum

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Pineapple Juice

½ oz Orgeat Syrup

Malibu Pumpkin Colada

50 ml Malibu Original

75 ml Pineapple juice

50 ml Coconut cream

10 ml Fresh lime juice

10 ml Pumpkin puree or juice

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add Malibu, coconut cream, lime juice, pumpkin puree/juice, and pineapple juice. Shake and strain into a chilled glass (pumpkin cup) filled with ice cubes.

Flaming Skull Scorpion Bowl (serves 2-4 people) from Polite Provisions in San Diego

2oz Jamaican Rum

2oz White Rum

1oz Black Strap Rum

1oz Averno Amaro

1.5oz Lime

1.5oz Orange

1.5oz Orgeat

1oz Passion Fruit Syrup (one part passion fruit puree to one part simple syrup)

Add all ingredients to vessel with crushed Ice. GARNISH: 151 in the center of spent lime hull & light on fire. Fan flames by dusting with Grated Nutmeg. Garnish with orchid & citrus wheels . GLASSWARE: Scorpion Bowl or Punch Bowl.

Autumn Sloe Sprit from db Bistro Modene created by Sommelier Brittany Villafane

1.5 oz. Diplomatico Rum

0.25 oz Myer’s Rum

1.5 oz Pinot Noir Grape Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

4 dashes Cinnamon Tincture

5 dashes Angostura Bitters

0.25 oz Demerara Syrup

Shaken, served over ice in Terra Cotta tumbler with short straw No garnish