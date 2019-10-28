Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back After She’s Criticized For Son Reign’s, 4, Long Hair: ‘He Is A Happy Boy’

Go momma go! Kourtney Kardashian shut down an Instagram troll who criticsized her son Reign’s looks. She fired back at a fan who wrote that Reign ‘really needs to cut hit hair’ under a photo Kourtney shared of the 4-year-old son on October 28.

Kourtney Kardashian won’t tolerate negative comments about her kids. The Poosh founder, 40, responded to a critic on Instagram, who commented that her youngest child, Reign, 4, needs a haircut. “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kourtney wrote back a female fan in the comments. “He is a happy boy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared nine new photos of her kids, Reign and Penelope, 7, during a family “weekend away” to Santa Ynez, CA on Sunday. The adorable photos showed Reign sitting next to a horse while wearing his new Yeezy slides. More snaps featured him playing in the dirt and riding a tractor.

In the mix of pics, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope can be seen looking happier than ever while horseback riding. Other photos showed he walking into a sun-lit stable. The family also explored a white and orange-filled pumpkin patch, next to a corn field. Kourtney’s eldest child, son Mason, 9, was not present in the photos.

Despite the words from haters, plenty of fans were kind in the comments, including Bella Hadid. “This made me so happy,” the supermodel wrote underneath the collage of photos.

While Kourtney isn’t the most vocal of the Kardashian-Jenner family when it comes to online critics, it’s no secret that motherhood is the job she takes most pride in. Therefore, negative comments about her three kids — all of whom she co-parents with her longtime ex, Scott Disick — aren’t welcome.

Fans of Kourtney will know that this isn’t the first time she’s stood up to mom-shamers. While on vacation with her kids in Italy last year, Kourtney received backlash for posting a solo shot of herself on a yacht, captioned, “Just finished my daily basket of focaccia…hbu?”

In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, “Where are your kids?” Kourtney took notice to the inquiry and replied, “My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern.”