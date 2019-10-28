Joe Giudice Tells Teresa She Needs To Find A Rich Man After She Denies Cheating On Him

Joe Giudice boldly told his wife Teresa Giudice that she’ll have to find ‘somebody with a lot of money’ to keep up with her lavish lifestyle if they don’t stay together, in the tell-all interview they had, which aired on Oct. 27.

Joe Giudice, 47, seemed to take a jab at his wife Teresa Giudice‘s expensive way of living when he made some shocking comments during their sit down interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, which aired on Oct. 27. The couple, who are currently separated as Joe awaits a pending deportation decision in Italy, answered questions about their marriage and how they are doing during the special, and when the conversation turned to 47-year-old Teresa possibly romantically moving on, Joe made sure to let her know how he felt about what she’ll need from another guy.

“I tell her, she’s got to get someone with a lot of money to take care of those things,” he said while also seemingly suggesting he’d be okay with it. “She needs to not date these young guys who have no money. She has four kids, her way of living isn’t cheap. She’s high maintenance.” Although Andy pointed out that Teresa “makes a good paycheck”, Joe went on to say that “at the end of the day, she still needs more”. “t’s just the way it goes. I’ve supported her for a long time,” he said.

Joe’s advice came after Andy talked about whether or not Teresa, who was spotted holding hands with someone she claims is a male friend in Feb. during Joe’s time in prison, was faithful to her husband over the past three years that they’ve been separated. Although the Real Housewives of New Jersey star insisted she was, Joe admitted he has his doubts. “No, I don’t think so,” he said when asked by Andy if he thinks she’s been faithful.

Joe arrived in his home country of Italy after being granted “a lift of stay”, which allowed him to leave ICE custody, where he had been staying since he finished his 41-month prison sentence in Mar, as he awaits the final decision of his pending deportation appeal. He was serving time in prison since 2016 after facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud in 2013. Teresa also served jail time for the same charges but was released two months early in Dec. 2015.