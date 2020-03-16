‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Says She’s Not Attracted To Joe Anymore, Daughter Helped Her Avoid Sex In Italy

During the ‘RHONJ’ reunion, Teresa Giudice didn’t sugar-coat the truth when she talked about losing her desire for Joe Giudice.

Teresa Giudice, 47, no longer felt the chemistry she once had with Joe Giudice, 47, when they reunited in Italy in Nov. 2019. The mother of four didn’t hold back the truth during part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, which Bravo shared a sneak-peek clip of on March 16. “Were you attracted to him when you saw him?,” host Andy Cohen asked, to which Teresa bluntly said, “No.”

Teresa and Joe, who had been physically apart for four years before the reunion, didn’t even test out the sparks in bed together! “Did you have sex with him in Italy?,” Andy asked, pressing on. Again, Teresa said, “No.” She could thank their youngest daughter Adriana, 10, for helping the parents avoid any potential awkwardness.

“Thank god Audriana slept with me every night,” Teresa continued. “She was supposed to stay with one of her sisters [Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14] but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c—kb locker.” Joe wasn’t as thrilled, apparently. Teresa said Joe, whom she had been married to for 20 years, “was not happy.” She added, “You know, a guy when you say no to him…,” before trailing off.

Joe was more than unhappy — he felt rejected, which he confessed in an Instagram post that showed a clip of their tense bedroom scene on Feb. 22. In the scene, Teresa confessed that she felt it was “kind of weird” to sleep with Joe in the same bed. Reflecting on the moment, Joe wrote in his Instagram post, “That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected. This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was 🔒 up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life. This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her(her emotions are justified). it was off guard should have been private.”

Part three of the RHONJ reunion will air on March 18. Although Teresa has moved on from her longtime relationship with Joe, she is still considering welcoming more babies with a future beau. Teresa even considered freezing her eggs, which she revealed during part one of the reunion!