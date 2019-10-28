Gretchen Rossi Reveals Whether She’d Consider Returning To ‘RHOC’ After 6 Years Off The Show

Gretchen Rossi’s time on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ ended a long time ago, but would she ever go back? The new mother EXCLUSIVELY revealed the hefty paycheck she would take if there was ever an offer for her to return.

Gretchen Rossi, 40, shook things up when she joined RHOC during the show’s 4th season in 2008. She became the constant talk of conversation from her costars, notably Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, over her controversial relationships with men that included fiancé Slade Smiley, 45. The drama and catfights continued before she and costar Alexis Bellino, 42, were not asked to return for the show’s 9th season (E! confirmed the news in September 2013). So is she finally ready for another round of juicy drama with the first ladies of Bravo? “Here’s the thing I always say, never say never, because watch if they come next year and go, ‘we’ll give you $5 million’, then sure,” she revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife at The Victoria’s Voice Gala at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Oct. 25.

However, even with all that money, it appears It appears as if the bubbly blonde would still be hesitant to a return. “Slade and I, we really do feel like we’ve grown past that,” she admitted. “We feel like it was a great platform. We enjoyed doing that. I did it for half a decade. He did it for eight years.” Slade was often referred to as the sixth housewife by the other RHOC women in the early years of the show when he dated former cast members Jo De La Rosa, 39, and Lauri Peterson, 59. Of course, that was a long time ago.

Still, Gretchen spoke positively about her time on the show, saying it gave her an “amazing fan base” while also creating business opportunities, including her own CBD company. She and Slade also had a memorable 2019 outside of the RHOC world — they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Skylar Gray, in July 2019.

Ultimately the mother-of one feels that going back on the long-running Bravo series would be a “step backwards.” Gretchen also managed to take a big dig at the current cast, saying the show has gotten “pretty bad.”

Season 14 of RHOC has had some pretty low moments occur thus far. The “OG of the OC,” Vicki, spread a rumor about former friend Kelly Dodd, 43, being involved in a sex train (sex with multiple partners), which Kelly vehemently denied. It looks like Gretchen is trying to stay far, far away from this drama!