Colony House Reconnects With Nature In Breathtaking ‘Looking For Some Light’ Music Video

Sometimes, what you’re looking for is right in front of you. Colony House sings a song of searching while on the scenic Big Sur shoreline in their ‘Looking For Some Light’ video, and we have the EXCLUSIVE premiere.

The weather might be too cold to go surfing, but that didn’t stop Colony House from hitting the beach for their brand new music video. The band — Will Chapman, Scott Mills, Caleb Chapman, Parke Cottrell – visited one of the most picturesque coastlines on the planet for “Looking For Some Light,” and the result is a video that’s as soul-stirring as the song. As the song swells like a wave right before it crashes down, the camera pulls back to give a majestic shot of the shoreline. It’s a stunning comparison of the natural beauty of the world to the desire for beauty in every soul, as the song reminds us how “everybody’s looking for some light.”

Perhaps, when looking for “some light,” someone just needs to stop and take a look at what’s in front of them. A similar moment helped bring this video together. “On the tail end of a road trip we took this summer, a last-minute decision was made to head toward Big Sur California,” the band tells HollywoodLife. “We woke up around 4am and started driving. As the sun was rising, we saw this epic beach and thought it would make for an amazing setting to capture an impromptu performance of our song ‘Looking For Some Light.’ “

“Looking For Some Light” comes from Colony House’s upcoming third studio album, Leave What’s Lost Behind. The album, the band tells HollywoodLife, “is a pretty transparent look into where Colony House is. Musically we operated on an ‘anything goes’ basis while lyrically, we operated more on an ‘honesty only’ basis. It feels like both a wonderful progression for our band as well as a fresh new beginning!”

The new record brings a new perspective – and a brand new tour. Fans will get a chance to look for some light when Colony House visits their town. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Leave What’s Lost Behind Tour

Jan 25 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom / Mercy Lounge

Feb 14 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Feb 15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Feb 19 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Soundstage

Feb 21 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb 22 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Feb 23 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Feb 24 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

Feb 28 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Feb 29 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall – Music Hall

March 2 Portland, OR @ Star Theater

March 3 Vancouver, Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret

March 4 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

March 6 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand

March 7 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

March 9 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

March 10 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

March 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

March 13 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

March 14 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

March 15 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

March 17 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

March 19 New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

March 20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

March 21 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

March 22 Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

March 24 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

March 25 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 28 Waco, TX @ Common Grounds