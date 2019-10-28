Exclusive Premiere
Colony House Reconnects With Nature In Breathtaking ‘Looking For Some Light’ Music Video

Sometimes, what you’re looking for is right in front of you. Colony House sings a song of searching while on the scenic Big Sur shoreline in their ‘Looking For Some Light’ video, and we have the EXCLUSIVE premiere.

The weather might be too cold to go surfing, but that didn’t stop Colony House from hitting the beach for their brand new music video. The band — Will Chapman, Scott Mills, Caleb Chapman, Parke Cottrell – visited one of the most picturesque coastlines on the planet for “Looking For Some Light,” and the result is a video that’s as soul-stirring as the song. As the song swells like a wave right before it crashes down, the camera pulls back to give a majestic shot of the shoreline. It’s a stunning comparison of the natural beauty of the world to the desire for beauty in every soul, as the song reminds us how “everybody’s looking for some light.”

Perhaps, when looking for “some light,” someone just needs to stop and take a look at what’s in front of them. A similar moment helped bring this video together. “On the tail end of a road trip we took this summer, a last-minute decision was made to head toward Big Sur California,” the band tells HollywoodLife. “We woke up around 4am and started driving. As the sun was rising, we saw this epic beach and thought it would make for an amazing setting to capture an impromptu performance of our song ‘Looking For Some Light.’ “

“Looking For Some Light” comes from Colony House’s upcoming third studio album, Leave What’s Lost Behind. The album, the band tells HollywoodLife, “is a pretty transparent look into where Colony House is. Musically we operated on an ‘anything goes’ basis while lyrically, we operated more on an ‘honesty only’ basis. It feels like both a wonderful progression for our band as well as a fresh new beginning!”

Jon Steingard

The new record brings a new perspective – and a brand new tour. Fans will get a chance to look for some light when Colony House visits their town. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Leave What’s Lost Behind Tour
Jan 25                    Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom / Mercy Lounge

Feb 14                   Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Feb 15                   Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Feb 19                   Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Soundstage

Feb 21                   Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb 22                   Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Feb 23                   Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Feb 24                   Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
Feb 28                   Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Feb 29                   San Francisco, CA @ August Hall – Music Hall

March 2                Portland, OR @ Star Theater
March 3                Vancouver, Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret
March 4                Seattle, WA @ Neumos
March 6                Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand
March 7                Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
March 9                Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
March 10             St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
March 12             Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
March 13             Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
March 14             Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
March 15             Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
March 17             Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
March 19             New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
March 20             Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore
March 21             Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
March 22             Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
March 24             Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
March 25             Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
March 28             Waco, TX @ Common Grounds

 