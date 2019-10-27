Felicity Huffman: How She Really Feels After Completing Prison Sentence & Reuniting With Her Family

Felicity Huffman completed the prison time portion of her sentence in the college admissions scandal and a source close to the actress revealed her plans moving forward.

Felicity Huffman was spotted at Burbank Airport with husband William H. Macy, 69, hours after her prison release on Oct. 25. The 56-year-old actress was a free woman once again after serving time at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, CA, for her part in the college admissions scandal. And a source close to the former Desperate Housewives actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Felicity is feeling “relieved” after serving 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence.

“Felicity is so relieved to be finished with her prison sentence and just wants to focus on moving forward with her and her family’s lives,” the insider revealed. “Felicity still has plenty of community service to finish and she’s still on probation, but the part of her sentence that she was dreading the most is behind her.” Felicity pleaded guilty in May to several charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest service mail fraud, admitting that she paid $15,000 so that someone could proctor and correct daughter Sophia Macy’s, 19, college board test, resulting in the PSAT score jumping up 400 points.

“Felicity can breathe a sigh of relief that the prison portion of her sentence is completed, but she knows she still has a ton of work ahead of her,” the pal added. “Not only in completing her sentence but also personally, as well. Felicity’s number one priority right now is enjoying the holidays with her family and just getting back to a normal routine. All she wants is for things to go back to how they were before this all happened. She will definitely get back to working on her career, but at this point it’s all about Bill and the girls.”

Felicity, who also shares daughter Georgia Macy, 17, with the Shameless actor, was sentenced to prison time, along with a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and a year of probation. Although Felicity was sentenced to 14 days in prison, she was released two days early due to a stipulation in the federal guidelines, as we previously reported.

Joseph B. Simons, Massachusetts state criminal attorney, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Prisons often prefer to release inmates during the week. There is a provision that allows for someone to be released on a Friday, if their release is scheduled for a weekend. In Felicity Huffman’s case, her release is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2019. Holding her until Monday (Oct. 28) would be unlawful, so releasing her today allows the prison to process her release on a weekday.”