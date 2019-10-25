Drake Gushes Over The ‘Unbreakbale’ Bonds In His Life After Partying With Kylie Jenner & Rihanna

Life is really good for Drake right now. The ‘Over’ rapper acknowledged that by gushing about the people in his life who have been a positive influence for him. Does that list also include two highly publicized love interests?

Drake, 33, reflected on his life in a heartwarming Instagram post shared on October 24, one day after his star-studded birthday bash. He shared a bunch of photos from his big party that included snaps of him with celebs like Grammy winning singer Adele, 31. “I’ve spent many nights over the last 4 or 5 years feeling like people did not like me or resented me for things beyond my control,” he wrote. “I would sometimes settle into this mindset for months at a time. Today I woke up and looked at my phone and realized how much positive energy and how many unbreakable bonds I have in my life from incredible people.”

The “Hotline Bling” singer wasn’t done just yet with his powerful words. “All the messages and posts just reminded me that I am covered in a blanket of love and support and I should never second guess that. Thank you for a truly uplifting day. Love you all forever.” Drake was greeted with endless birthday messages in the comments section from friends, celebs and fans.

Former flame Rihanna, 31, and rumored love interest Kylie Jenner, 22, were not included in the Instagram snaps that Drake shared along with the Instagram post. Both ladies were in attendance for his birthday party, with one having an intimate conversation with him while he flirted with the other.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is fresh off her split from baby daddy Travis Scott, 28, appeared to have something going on with the singer/rapper on Wednesday. “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source said, adding that the cosmetics mogul also chatted with Diddy’s sons. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

A HollywoodLIfe source revealed exclusively the “Work” singer made an appearance at Drake’s celebration where they talked about topical items like basketball. “There was zero romance vibes at all,” the insider said. “It was not like that at all.” Things look to be better between the former lovers 1.5 years after she said that they weren’t friends at all in an interview with Vogue.