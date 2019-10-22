Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why It Was The ‘Perfect Time’ To Return To TV: ‘It’s An Exciting Time’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is making her triumphant TV return with two major projects you’re going to be excited about!



It has been 16 years since Buffy The Vampire Slayer left television, and while we keep hoping for that reboot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, herself, is returning to the small screen with two exciting new projects! The actress spoke to HollywoodLife.com about the exciting shows she has on deck, both based on books she loved! Teaming up with Ellen DeGeneres for Sometimes I Lie, Gellar will play Amber Reynolds, who wakes up in a hospital bed paralyzed and can neither speak nor open her eyes; however, unbeknownst to her doctors and visitors, she can hear. “I read thrillers, it’s my favorite genre of books to read, but because of that, I can usually get the ending and I know what’s going to happen. It doesn’t take away from the experience for me usually, but this is the first book that I had read in so long where there were twists that I did not see coming. I was like, ‘I have to make this a TV show,'” she said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife of the book by the same name by Alice Feeney.

“I tracked down the author who was working on her next book, literally in a shed in England on her property. I just begged her for the rights to the book!” she continued. “It’s really an exploration of the toxicity of female friendships, which I think is so interesting. We talk about women power and all this, but there’s a dark side to women’s friendships, a competitive side. That’s what I would love to explore with it.” While she has made some guest appearances, this show, as well as another upcoming book-based series called Other People’s Houses, this is Gellar’s first main role on TV since The Crazy Ones in 2014.

“The kids were little and I needed that time to be at home. I had been working since I was four years old and I was never going to get that time back while my kids were young. Both my kids are in school now and they’re gone most of the day and they’re sadly very self sufficient little humans,” she said, explaining why this was the perfect time to return to TV. “Timing just all seemed to fit perfectly, at the same time finding projects that had stories that I wanted to tell. It’s an exciting time to be in television right now.”

Gellar spoke to HollywoodLife.com in partnership with Colgate Optic White, which she uses to get that bright white toothy smile! “A smiling face is a beautiful face. The smile is what lets people in. It’s the first takeaway when you meet someone. Colgate Optic White was the whitening that worked,” she explained. “It has hydrogen peroxide, which is the number one ingredient you need to get below the enamel to really get to the tooth. It was such a natural organic partnership to work with a company whose product I really do use.”