Garcelle Beauvais Doing ‘Everything She Can’ To Avoid Talking About Split From Mike Nilon On ‘RHOBH’

Garcelle Beauvais is trying to be a new ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast member on her own terms and that includes not discussing her ex-husband Mike Nilon or the infidelity that ended their marriage.

Garcelle Beauvais, 52, one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ newest cast members, is already making decisions about what she does and doesn’t want to discuss on the series. The ex-wife of Mike Nilon, is not willing to talk about her rocky 10-year marriage with the former Creative Artists Agency agent or the shocking situation that ended it, and is in fact, doing her best to avoid it all together. Garcelle made headlines in 2010 when she found out Mike was being unfaithful to her and emailed all his colleagues at his work about it, causing him to lose his job, but she’s wanting to move on from that drama now that she’s officially a Bravo star.

“Garcelle Beauvais is doing everything that she can to prevent her past from coming up on RHOBH this season as she films,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She really doesn’t want to talk about her (second) marriage in particular even though she knows that’s what everyone is going to want to know about. The way she handled (her ex-husband’s alleged affair) didn’t make her look the best, so it makes sense as to why she wouldn’t want it brought up. Given how public it was though, it is going to be really hard for her to dodge.”

We’re not sure if Garcelle is going to achieve her goal of avoiding the talk about Mike on the new season of RHOBH, but we look forward to finding out the answer! The brunette beauty, who is best known as an actress, married Mike in 2001 and they had 12-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid together in 2007. The boys joined her oldest son Oliver, 28, who she shares with her first husband Daniel Saunders.