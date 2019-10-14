‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 Trailer: Midge Goes On Tour & A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Fave Arrives

Midge Maisel is bringing the laughs all across the country. The new trailer for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 3 has arrived and features new faces like Sterling K. Brown and a ‘Gilmore Girls’ star.

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) have made it to the big leagues. The dynamic duo is going on tour in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3. From Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Florida, Midge has her work cut out for her. In true Mrs. Maisel fashion, it’s not going to be easy for Midge. The tour takes her away from her family. “I stepped up. I’m here,” Joel (Michael Zegen) says to Midge over the phone. “And I’m not?” Midge replies. Joel tells her, “No, you’re not. You’re in Florida.”

The new season will feature Gilmore Girls fan fave Liza Weil, who played Paris in the beloved series. Liza’s character crosses paths with Midge. “You see the world,” Liza says. “The audiences, when they’re great, are really great. And you’re not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting.”

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is also joining the cast. His role has been kept under wraps, but the new trailer gives a glimpse of Sterling’s character. “Is your girl going to get good?” he asks Susie. Susie has no doubt about that. “She is going to be a goddamn legend,” Susie says. Midge isn’t letting anything hold her back. “I am, for the first time in my life, taking charge of my own destiny,” Midge declares in the trailer.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 will premiere Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime. The series recently walked away with 8 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Alex and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Tony Shalhoub.