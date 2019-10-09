Fashion
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Long, Toned Legs In Short Biker Shorts & More Stars Showing Off Their Pins

kendall jenner
Backgrid
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner shops at Petco in West Hollywood with a couple of friends. The model goes casual for the outing in black leggings shorts, sneakers, and a white dog graphic tee. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariel Winter has a message and its written on her t-shirt! The actress steps out for work at a studio with "Courage" written across her chest. Pictured: Ariel Winter BACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Hailey Bieber dons her favorite tie-dye athleisure ensemble with a black hoodie on top and white Nike sneakers while visiting her doctor with a friend in the 90210 area this morning. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Kendall Jenner was out with friends in LA on Oct. 8 when she showed off her amazing long legs in super short biker shorts & a T-shirt.

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner, 23, has amazing legs, but she headed to Petco in LA on October 8 when she rocked a pair of short biker shorts, and we were blown away by how insanely long and lean they are. The supermodel went shopping with friends when she chose to dress casually, throwing on a pair of skintight black biker shorts which were super short, paired with her go-to white T-shirt with a picture of a Dobermann dog on the front. Kendall topped her look off with her favorite pair of black Kim Kardashian West Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses, low-top gray Adidas sneakers, and two big black scrunchies on each of her wrists.

Kendall has such a fabulous figure and she loves to show it off any chance she gets. Aside from this look, Kendall was out in LA on Sept. 25 when she showed off her legs in a pair of high-waisted, distressed denim short-shorts with a white tank top tucked in. She chose to go braless under the thin sheer top and added a white long-sleeve button-down on top, choosing to keep it open. A pair of tan suede Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, a Louis Vuitton Graffiti Pochette Bag, and her fave Kim Kardashian West Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses topped off her look.

The model has been loving biker shorts lately and back on Aug. 14, Kendall took her dog for a walk on a hiking trail in LA when she threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted black biker shorts, which she styled with a bright neon green Adidas sports bra, putting her unbelievably toned abs on full display, while the biker shorts were extra short, showing off her amazing legs. Kendall accessorized her athleisure look with a pair of black Yeezy sneakers and a cute little messy ponytail. Meanwhile, earlier that day, she was out and about wearing the same exact outfit, but had an Aerosmith Just Push Play Shirt over her sports bra.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner was out in LA on Oct. 9 when she wore short biker shorts with a white T-shirt, black Kim Kardashian West Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses & low-top gray Adidas sneakers. (Backgrid)

Aside from Kendall showing off her long legs in these biker shorts, a ton of other celebs have been rocking revealing short-shorts lately, and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!