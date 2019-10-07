T.I. Puts A Protective Arm Around Tiny Who Slays In Plunging Gown After She Has $750k Jewels Stolen

The day after she was robbed of nearly $100 million in jewels, Tiny shared a brave message alongside photos from the LA opening of Tyler Perry Studios. The singer was joined by husband T.I., who was by her side throughout the event, as seen in new pics!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris appears to be in good spirits after Atlanta police confirmed to HollywoodLife that she was the victim of theft on Sunday, October 6. The singer and husband T.I. shared photos from their night out at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in LA over the weekend. Tip stayed close to his wife, who looked stunning in a sparkling gown with a plunging v-neck.

The rapper, who looked dapper in a blue silk suit, wrapped his arm around Tiny in one group photo, which included Samuel L. Jackson. Despite being robbed of more than $750,000 in jewelry, including her wedding ring, watches, and stud earrings, Tiny made time to share her thoughts about the event.

In a post on Instagram, she gushed over Tyler Perry’s achievement and made it a point to note the importance of the producer’s monumental event. “On a lighter note…this happen the other night!! What better strong, successful black woman/women could I have met!!”, she captioned one snap from the night, which included Oprah, Gayle King and Tip. “Thx to @tylerperry the room was filled with nothing short of incredible Black excellence. Definitely a night to remember,” Tiny concluded.

(Photo credit: Instagram/T.I.)

(Photo credit: Instagram/Tameka “Tiny” Harris)