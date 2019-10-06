Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share A Sweet Kiss On Romantic Camping Trip — See Pics

Blake Shelton has done the impossible and turned GF Gwen Stefani into a fan of….camping?!? She gushed about a getaway in the woods where they frolicked in the forest and shared a sweet kiss.

It was quite a corner for fashionable city girl Gwen Stefani to turn when boyfriend Blake Shelton made her a fan of the country living by taking her on so many trips to his Oklahoma ranch. Now Blake took his girlfriend on a post 50th birthday camping trip. Yes, CAMPING!!! Which meant no luxury home and amenities like there is at his ranch in Oklahoma. This was probably a first for glam Gwen. On Oct. 6 she shared a series of Instagram stories pics, at first looking not so sure about the adventure. But a big kiss from Blake turned things around.

Gwen is first seen next to a sign that gives the direction to the numbered campsites — over 60, so it wasn’t just a remote place for two people. She’s looking up and off camera in the pic with kind of a “what am I getting myself into” expression. She’s wearing gorgeous hot pink lipstick with her blonde locks pulled back in ponytail and a black baseball cap with #TRUTH written on the front. Beautiful tall trees and a dense forest can be seen behind her.

She’s warming up to the idea of a night in the woods as in the next pic, Gwen and Blake are cuddled cheek to cheek in front of what looks like either small cabin or camper’s door (as if they’d sleep in a tent!). She has on a cozy warm knit white, red, blue and black sweater while Blake, 43, is in his usual black button up shirt and a baseball cap. In the following photo the two give each other a passionate kiss and the “Cool” singer wrote, “Thank you for the best little getaway Blake Shelton,” on the pic.

Gwen truly gets back to nature in the next two photos, as she shared a selfie of herself and Blake amongst the tall trees with the autumn sun beaming down on them. In the final photo, Gwen has scaled the base of a giant stump in the middle of the woods and stands proudly in a black hoodie with her hands in the pockets of her jeans. Way to conquer camping Gwen!