Brody Jenner Showed Josie Canseco Off & Introduced Her As His ‘Girlfriend’ At Event With Friends

Brody Jenner was totally smitten with his new girlfriend Josie Canseco at the Night Of The Jack’s VIP Preview Night. Brody showed off his new lady to friends and the couple, ‘couldn’t stop kissing’ the whole night!

Well, that didn’t take long! After splitting from his wife, Kaitlynn Carter in early August, Brody Jenner, 36, has moved on, and has made it official with Josie Canseco, 22. Brody was spotted out with Josie and friends on Oct. 2 and the couple was all over each other. “Brody and Josie couldn’t stop kissing the entire night at the Night Of The Jack’s VIP Preview Night,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “You can tell they have so much passion and chemistry between them. They were so affectionate, holding hands and smiling as they ordered burgers and ate dinner with friends.”

But meeting Brody’s friends wasn’t the only big step that he and Josie took together. “Since the event was in the Malibu area, Brody knew so many people and he was introducing his friends to Josie as his girlfriend, so they are very much official,” the eyewitness continued. “It was really cute. They looked like the real deal and very much in love.”

Fans have been wondering when Brody and Josie would make their relationship official after so many sightings of the two cozying up. Back on August 14, the twosome were spotted heading into a Los Angeles club together — just days after Kaitlynn and Brody’s split was announced! Following their outing, the two headed to the beach in the last days of summer on Aug. 21, where they weren’t shy about showing off some PDA. They later headed to Montana for a mountain getaway, where they were spotted on horseback and shared a number of passionate kisses. Clearly the two have already been getting serious for a while!

Kaitlynn also had a pretty serious relationship following her split from Brody. The Hills star had quite the whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus, just days after Miley and her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, split on Aug.10. The “Wrecking Ball” singer and Kaitlynn were inseparable for weeks after that after that. Things got so serious that they almost moved in with each other! By the end of September, though, the relationship fizzled out and the two went their separate ways as Miley continues to heal from her breakup with Liam.