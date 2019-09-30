Wendy Williams Shades Shakira Over Super Bowl Halftime: JLo Could’ve Handled This Alone

Wendy Williams couldn’t be happier over news that Jennifer Lopez will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in February! However, the same can’t be said for her co-headliner, Shakira. Wendy says the coveted should be JLo’s and only JLo’s!

Is the Super Bowl stage only big enough for one superstar? — Wendy Williams has some thoughts about the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. The talk show host, 55, reacted to news that both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the big gig on February 2 during her show on September 30, and she’s not exactly pleased.

“No offense to Shakira, but I think Jen could’ve handled this on her own,” Wendy said during Hot Topics on Monday. “Just saying, because how long is the halftime show going to be? Jen’s got a lot of hits, Shakira’s got a lot of hits… I know more about Jen than I do about Shakira, although Shakira’s an international superstar — I just wish Jen’s performance wasn’t interrupted with,” Wendy continued before she paused. Her studio audience then roared with laughter.

“I’m just saying!”, she said, while she tried to calm down the chuckling audience. The host went on to explain that she thinks JLo should do the show solo and later bring out artists who she’s collaborated with in the past. “Jen can come out and then she can bring everybody — Pitbull, Marc Anthony, LL Cool J, Cardi B, Ja Rule. I mean, where are we going with this? I don’t know who Shakira collaborates with, [and] I don’t even care,” Wendy explained.

Either way, the daytime funny woman is ready for a “shake-off,” even if that includes Shakira. “But, I’ll be there [in Miami], just because it’s going to be a shake-off and that’s always interesting to watch,” she said, adding, “I bet you both girls are juicing now until the Super Bowl and their crunch game and lunge game is going to be sick.”

Wendy’s been a fan of JLo’s for years, and the proof is in the tapes. The performing icon shared a video [seen below] of Wendy praising her through the years, just as news of her Super Bowl gig was announced. In spliced clips from her talk show, Wendy can be heard gushing over JLo and her legendary career. At one point in the video, Wendy even suggests that the singer should’ve gotten the Super Bowl long before she did.

(Video credit Jennifer Lopez/Twitter)

The news of Jennifer’s Super Bowl halftime show was announced on Thursday, September 26. Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami on February 2, 2020. It’ll be like home to JLo and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, who spend a lot of time in Miami and even have a home there.