Yungblud Seemingly Reacts To Halsey & Evan Peters’ Theme Park Date & PDA

Yungblud admitted he wants to go to Disneyland just days after his rumored ex, Halsey, went on a theme park date with Evan Peters. Could be it a coincidence? Fans aren’t convinced.

During a concert appearance on Sept. 27, Yungblud, 22, yelled on his Instagram Story, “Somebody take me to Disneyland.” And now, fans are convinced that he was clapping back at his rumored ex, Halsey, 24, who was pictured holding hands with American Horror Story star Evan Peters, 32, on a roller coaster on Sept. 21. Was he, though? That’s not yet clear, and HollywoodLife has reached out to Yungblud’s rep for comment, but we should also note that the artist was in Orlando, Florida — the home of Disneyworld — for his concert, so it’s possible he was just referencing that park and made a mistake with the name.

But like we said, fans think the two events are definitely correlated. Especially because Yungblud’s message came just hours after The Daily Mail released photos of Halsey and Evan on their date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. Thus far, however, neither Yungblud nor Halsey have announced that they split and they also still follow each other on Instagram. Bizarre, right?

Interestingly, Halsey has been a longtime fan of Evan, and she’s admitted many time in the past that she wants to date the actor. “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she said in a since-deleted tweet from 2013. At the time, Evan was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Emma Roberts, but they ended their engagement in June 2015. Before dating Yungblud, Halsey was in a relationship with rapper G-Eazy, but their on-again, off-again romance ended in Oct. 2018.