Kim Kardashian & Zendaya Have The Best Clapbacks Ever After Reading New Celebrity ‘Mean Tweets’

Kim Kardashian was dealt an insult about her heavy publicity, while the smell of Zendaya’s feet were compared to ‘Funyuns.’ Both ladies put those haters in their place with hilarious responses on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Twitter trolls didn’t get the last laugh during the Sept. 25 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will Ferrell, Fred Savage, Jon Hamm, and Chris Rock all stopped by for another edition of “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets.” While those dudes delivered hilarious reactions to some nasty stuff said about them, it was Kim Kardashian, 38, and Zendaya, 23, who walked away with the “Clapback Queen” crowns. “‘I’d rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian,’ “ the Keeping Up star read aloud, before laughing at such a notion. “Go ahead and do that. Please.”

What about Zendaya? Her “mean tweet” got a little personal – and a little gross. “ ’I bet Zendaya’s feet smell like Funyuns,” the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress read. The look on her face said it all, but Zendaya, always the professional, decided to oblige this odd and repulsive inquiry. She took off her red-bottom heel (was that a Louboutin?), held it up to her face, and took a deep whiff. “Let’s check, shall we? Nope, smells like success to me.”

On the one hand, this was the most epic of clapback, one with visual aids and a victorious smile at the end. On the other hand, this probably launched a thousand “Zendaya Foot” Tumblr accounts (if such content was still permitted on the platform.) In less fetish-y responses, Chris Rock defended being in Grown Ups 2 (“Well, if you lost all your money in divorce you’d be on Grown Ups 2 too”), Maisie Williams laughed off being compared to a “very young grandma,” and Will Ferrell leaned into the “he’s only funny because he’s shouting” thing. David Spade actually gave props to his mean tweet, since it was gross AND a poignant observation about his career’s trajectory. “ ‘I just cut a fart that smells so bad they added David Spade as a supporting character,’” he read. “That’s not bad. I actually auditioned for that, and I didn’t know if I got it.”

Kim Kardashian’s appearance on “Mean Tweets” comes after her slightly awkward appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards. While alongside sister Kendall Jenner, 23, Kim presented the award for Outstanding Competition Series. “Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves,” said Kim, which prompted laughter from the audience. It’s unclear if the audience was laughing at the notion that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is “compelling television” or that the KarJenners are “real people just being themselves.” However, judging by Kim’s clap back on Kimmel, she probably just brushed off the laughter and continued to live her best life.