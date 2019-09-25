‘The Real’s Loni Love Shades Blac Chyna For Unapologetically Dropping Out Of Show At Last Minute

What happens when guests stop getting polite and start getting ‘real’? If you’re Blac Chyna, you supposedly bail on ‘The Real’ at the last second, which prompted Loni Love to throw some major shade.

“A huge thank-you to our girl, for showing up on time, Amanda Seales,” Loni Love, 48, said in the closing moments of the Sept. 23 episode of The Real. The “on time” reference was actually a dig at the episode’s scheduled guest, Blac Chyna, 31. Blac, who was supposed to appear on the show to promote her reality series The Real Blac Chyna, apparently ghosted on The Real at the last minute. “Of course, we were supposed to have Blac Chyna. She’s still getting ready in the dressing room. This is real T.V., we can’t wait. We’re sorry. Blac Chyna, you’re welcome to come back, anytime [but] get there early!”

Loni and The Real also addressed the controversy online. The Real’s Instagram account posted a photo of the show’s empty couch, saying “Today on #TheRealS6, Blac Chyna stops by!” Loni reportedly addressed the no-show in the comments section, according to BET. “What some folks don’t realize is that was two segments we could have given to someone that really need to promote something…They not letting everyone in other talk shows especially people of color…we took a chance…then we had to fill the time…that [sic] thousands of dollars gone to waste.”

So, why did Blac Chyna supposedly no-show The Real? There’s speculation that her friendship with Wendy Williams played a role in her last-minute ghosting. Wendy recently exchanged words with Loni, after former Real host Tamar Braxton stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on Sept. 18. Tamar parted ways with The Real in 2016, and Wendy told her that she thought it was a “cute show,” but it wasn’t good without Braxton.

“I don’t want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well, and I feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself,” said Tamar. After hearing these comments from Tamar and Wendy, Loni decided to address the controversy head-on.

“Hi, Wendy. First of all, thanks for calling us a ‘cute show.’ We’re also an Emmy-winning show, so don’t forget that, sis,” said Loni, before bringing up that it’s been “three years” since Tamar left The Real and she didn’t understand why Wendy still brought it up. Loni brought up how she attempted to mend fences with Tamar and how she privately invited her to come on The Real to bury the hatchet. “We just thought we’d close the loop, to mend fences, that was the intention. That is it. You are still welcomed, my dear, to come on any time. … We, as black women, need to stick together. We as women need to stick together.”