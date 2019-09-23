Andre Emmett: 5 Things To know About Former NBA Star, 37, Who Was Shot & Killed In Dallas

The sports world has been struck by tragedy again. Andre Emmett, a 37-year-old journeyman who played in the NBA and around the world, was shot dead in Texas. Here’s what we know.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, 37, was shot and killed in front of his home during the early hours of Monday morning (Sept. 23), according to USA Today. Around 2:30 A.M. EST, Andre was “approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Avenue. The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects,” Dallas police said in a statement, per USA Today. A passerby reportedly saw Andre several-hundred feet from his home and called 911.

Andre was taken to a local hospital, where he sadly passed away. Witnesses, according to the Dallas police, said they saw two suspects flee the scene in a white Chrysler 300. As the authorities search for the suspects and the sports world mourns the loss, here’s what you should know about the late Andre Emmett.

1. He’s a former NBA player… Andre was a Dallas, Texas native who played college basketball for four years at Texas Tech University. He’s the Red Raisers’ 2nd all-time leading scorer. “Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it,” the school tweeted. “Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.”

In the 2004 NBA Draft, the Seattle SuperSonics picked Andre as the 35th overall pick. He was later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft-night trade. He only played 8 games for the Grizzlies before he was sent back down to the Summer League. In 2005, he was traded to the Miami Heat but was waived by the team later in the year. Emmett bounced around the NBA Summer League and D-League. His last brush with the NBA came in 2012 when he was signed by the Chicago Bulls (who would later waive him.)

2. …who also played for teams across the world. Andre was a journeyman in the truest sense of the word. From 2004 to 2019, he played for over twenty different teams. He played in pro-leagues in Belgium, France, China, and Lithuania.

3. Most recently, he was part of the BIG3 league. “The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett,” the league tweeted after news of his death. “Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. Off the court, Dre was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist foundation. We are simply heartbroken by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with Andre’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

4. He was a father… Andre’s last Instagram post was a video of him with his daughter. “SUNDAY FOOTBALL FUNDAY!!! My baby lied to me and said she’d watch football with me. Then jumped on me and wouldn’t let me watch the game smh. But I’ll take all that love and kisses over anything. 🥰😍🥰😍 lol, she said no football,” he captioned the clip.

5. …who was reportedly expecting another. In an Aug. 17 Instagram post, Andre poses while holding two little girls. According to Vibe, Andre had another child on the way, as Vibe reports he was an “expectant father.”

Our thoughts are with Andre’s family, friends, and fans during this time.