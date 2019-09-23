‘KUWTK’: Khloe Admits She Doesn’t Think She’ll ‘Ever’ Be Able To ‘Trust’ Tristan After Cheating Scandal

Khloe and Tristan, who share 1-year-old daughter True, split earlier this year after he was caught kissing Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian got real with sister Kim about Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal on the September 22 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I can’t see myself ever being able to trust him,” Khloe admitted to her older sister, after attending a therapy session with Tristan. Tristan was previously caught cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant and about to give birth to True, 1, then he crossed the line again with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. The two admitted to kissing, and the story quickly dominated headlines. Even though Tristan was in the wrong, he was still upset the Kardashians turned the scandal into a “big media thing.”

“It’s such an unspoken issue where people just assume the worst things about our family,” Kim said, supporting Khloe. “At the end of the day, it’s already out there. If Tristan was going to cheat, he was going to cheat,” Khloe responded, alluding to the fact Tristan and Jordyn didn’t exactly pick a private location for what went down, and reporters were present at the house party. “I’m so offended it had to be with [Jordyn],” Khloe continued. Khloe and Jordyn had a longstanding relationship through Kylie, and Khloe even included the Instagram influencer in her denim campaign for Good American. “I don’t feel I will ever be able to let her back into my life,” Khloe admitted about Jordyn.

After the cheating scandal, Jordyn appeared to sever her relationship with Kylie — who she also lived with. “If Kylie wants her around, I’m not going to be argumentative and fight back,” Khloe said. Later, Khloe sat her little sister down for a talk at a winery. “I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason — for me, for her, for you, everybody…,” Khloe admitted. “I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her,” Kylie told Khloe — but revealed she still loves her best friend. “Right now, she’s kind of doing her thing, I’m doing my thing.” But Kylie was adamant, “I’m happy.”

Though Tristan and Khloe have ended their romantic relationship, they’ve remained civil to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter True. Tristan also appears to still harbor feelings for his ex, posting “Perfection” and a heart-eye emoji on her super sexy Anna Nicole Smith-inspired photos that she posted on Saturday, September 21.