Blac Chyna had way too much fun on her date night with a mystery man, to the point where things got frisky between them, right there at the dinner table.

Blac Chyna had quite the date night in Los Angeles with a cute new man, and things got just a little out of hand during dinner. The Rob & Chyna star, 31, was spotted heading to a romantic restaurant in Woodland Hills, where she and a mystery man headed to the candlelit patio. At some point during their meal, her dude decided he had a taste for something different. As in, Chyna’s foot. Yes, Chyna laid down during dinner and stuck her foot up in her date’s face. He happily took off her silver stiletto and started sucking her toes. Look; to each their own, but in public where people are eating is a little much. You can see a pic of Chyna and her guy’s rendezvous below if you’re into that kind of thing.

It’s unclear if the twosome left the restaurant together, but it certainly seemed like their date was going well! Chyna hasn’t been linked to anyone since she split with her boyfriend, Soulja Boy, in February. They were together for just a few short weeks, and broke up amicably when they realized they wanted different things out of the relationship — Soulja, 28, wanted to hook up, Chyna wanted commitment. Prior to that, she was connected briefly to rapper Kid Buu, 30; that ended after they got into a brutal fight during a vacation to Hawaii. It appears that Chyna’s playing the field right now. She was spotted with a different mystery man at her friend Wendy Williams‘ 55th birthday party in July!

Chyna was dressed to the nines for Wendy’s party, rocking a leopard print top, leather pants, and metallic platform sandals. Her guy was super cute, too. He flaunted his impressive muscles in a tight button down and ripped jeans.

Her main focus, above all else, is her two kids, though. Chyna’s mom to two-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, and six-year-old King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, and ex-partner Tyga, respectively. Those kids are too cute!