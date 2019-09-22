Aron Eisenberg: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Star Trek’ Actor Who Passed Away At 50

Aron Eisenberg, who was best known for his work as Nog in the popular sci-fi series ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ sadly died at the age of 50 on Sept. 21. Here are five things you should know about him.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s Aron Eisenberg passed away at the age of 50 on Sept. 21 after being rushed to the hospital, according to a Facebook post by his wife Malíssa Longo. The widow of the beloved actor shared a long post announcing the sad news and she also expressed sweet sentiments about him. “It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” the post began. “He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth.” She then went on to talk about their brief and private marriage. “We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money,: she explained. “While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other.”

Although he has had some health issues in the past, Malíssa didn’t give a cause of death for Aron in her announcement post. Here are five things you should know about Aron and his successful career.

1.) His character on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was his most memorable. He played the role of Nog, a Ferengi, and appeared on the popular science fiction series for its entire run of seven seasons. Before that, he had appeared on other series and films, including Tales from the Crypt, The Wonder Years, The Secret World of Alex Mack, and Puppet Master III.

2.) He was born with only one partially functioning kidney. Due to this, he received a kidney transplant at the age of 17 and grew to only be 5 feet. In 2015, he was diagnosed with kidney failure and had to undergo another kidney transplant in Dec. of that year, which was successful, StarTrek.com reported. He was luckily only on the waiting list for four months before getting a match for the transplant in friend, Beth Bernstein, who saw one of his Facebook posts about needing one and offered her own.

3.) In addition to his work as an actor, he was a photographer. Taking professional photos led him to opening his own gallery before 2013.

4.) He was a father. Although he was private about his personal life, Aron described himself as a “proud father” in his Twitter bio.

5.) He had many fans who took to social media after news of his death made headlines. The inspired “trekkies” took to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to express their devastation over losing the iconic actor and shared many pics of their personal moments with him, including those at various meet and greets he had during conventions. “Aron Eisenberg was a terrific actor and his magnificent performance as Nog will live on forever, but far more importantly, he was a good person,” one fan’s post read. “Anyone who has the good fortune to meet him will attest that he was kind and friendly to everyone. He will be greatly missed.”

We’re sending healing thoughts and wishes to all those affected by Aron’s death at this tough time.