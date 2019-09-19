See Pics
‘Love Island’ Host Arielle Vandenberg Engaged To Matt Cutshall: See The Ring & Romantic Announcement

Arielle Vandenberg and Matt Cutshall
Arielle Vandenberg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles 2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
(L-R) Matt Cutshall and Arielle Vandenberg at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Dolly Parton held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, February 8 , 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Arielle Vandenberg arrives for the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute in Los Angeles, California, USA 08 February 2019. MusiCares Person of the Year Tibute honored US musician Dolly Parton for her extraordinary creative accomplishments and significant charitable work. 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019
Arielle Vandenberg arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, Calif 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 16 Jun 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
‘Love Island’ host Arielle Vandenberg has got engaged to her boyfriend of two years Matt Cutshall. We’ve got the pic of her ring and both of their romantic announcements.

Congratulations are in store for YouTubers and former Vine stars Arielle Vandenberg and Matt Cutshall. The couple of two years has announced they’re engaged via Instagram posts on Sept. 19. Arielle is an actress who appeared on the first two seasons of TBS’ Meet the Browns and hosted CBS’ dating show Love Island over the summer of 2019. In her IG post photo, she’s got one arm around Matt who is kissing her on the cheek. Her left hand is covering her forehead as she has her eyes closed with a huge smile on her face. Arielle’s engagement ring can be clearly seen and it’s a gorgeous round diamond. You can see the pics here.

“MY FIANCÉ!!! You’re the ONE. My one that makes me smile. My one that I trust with my whole heart. My one that makes me feel so loved and beautiful. My one that prays with me. My one that makes me feel safe. My one that I want forever. MY ONE THAT I LOVE!❤️😑💍💕😍HUSBAND GOALS! I love you too enough my cutie!” Arielle, 32, wrote in the caption.

In a second photo she’s seen looking off camera, smiling and appearing surprised. Her blonde hair has bright blue tips at the moment and she has her left arm around Matt, showing off a closer shot of her diamond ring. Matt, 34, shared the same photos on his IG page with the caption “It’s been quite the journey with you my sweetheart and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You are perfect for me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you. I LOVE YOU my best friend, my cutie, my almost wife! ❤️ ❤️❤️.” Matt hosts the YouTube parody channel Emo’s Not Dead which has over 66K subscribers. The pair had been great pals and collaborated on numerous Vine videos together before going public as a couple in 2017.