‘RHOC’: Shannon Races To The Hospital After Kelly Hits Her On The Head With A Mallet

Kelly Dodd crossed a line with Shannon Beador, during the Sept. 17 episode of ‘RHOC’, when Kelly hit Shannon on the head and Tamra started worrying about her health.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County just keeps getting better and better. During this week’s episode, the ladies took a trip to Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa (the same spa that the cast of RHONJ went to during Season 5 of their show), and while Shannon thought it would help the ladies get away from their daily troubles and relax, Kelly‘s actions just caused more headaches (literally)! During an activity at the spa, Shannon had a bowl on her head — and that’s when Kelly thought it’d be funny to take one of the mallets and hit her over the head with it. Shannon thought one of the spa’s employees did it, so she didn’t really question it, but when she found out that it was Kelly who hit her on the head, she started acting dramatic.

First, Shannon said that her head was “killing her”. Apparently, she got an instant headache immediately after discovering that it was Kelly who hit her. She also claimed that her left eye had become blurry. Then, Tamra told Shannon that her son Ryan‘s dad once got hit on the head and it caused spinal fluid to leak, so that only worried Shannon more. In fact, she became so panicked over the thought of dying that she called a doctor and asked Tamra to rush her to a nearby hospital.

When Kelly discovered that Shannon went to the hospital, she nearly burst out laughing. She had a feeling that Shannon was going to make a big deal about the incident, and she was right. But she might not be laughing next week because in the final few seconds of this week’s episode, Shannon’s nurse asked her if she wanted to press charges against Kelly since the incident could be considered assault.

