Lady Gaga Channels Daenerys Targaryen In Platinum Blonde Braids On Stunning ‘Allure’ Cover

Lady Gaga looks like the Mother of Dragons on the stunning cover of ‘Allure’s’ October issue, as she rocks platinum blonde braids & a gorgeous metallic red smokey eye.

Lady Gaga, 33, just proved she can pull off any look, as she graced the cover of Allure’s October Best of Beauty issue. On the cover, Gaga channels Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, as her hair is platinum blonde and braided into a half-up half-down hairstyle, just like the character. While her hair was done in thin tight braids, her makeup was even more fabulous as she rocked her very own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, throughout the entire shoot. On the cover of the 23rd Annual Best of Beauty Issue, Gaga sported a sexy burnt red smokey eye with metallic shadow covering her lids and under her eyes. A glossy pink lip and a flawless complexion completed her glam for the cover, while a gold chainmail Julia Clancey turban was worn as a strapless dress. In another stunning photo from the shoot, Gaga looked even more like Daenerys when she kept her same glam on for the cover but added a gold and diamond Laurel Dewitt armor skirt, which she wore over her shoulder. In perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot, Lady Gaga looks like a full-blown dragon in a black and red Aura Tout Vu dress, completely made out of feathers. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold and red ruby Chopard earrings and Rinaldy Yunardi rings. As for her makeup, she rocked all Haus Laboratories, featuring a bright orange shadow and black liner outlined around the corners of her eyes, and a deep red lip. To get the look, Gaga wore Glam Attack in Chained Ballerina, Biker, and Legend on her eyes, RIP Lip Liner in Slayer, and Glam Attack in Rose B*tch on her lips.

Not only did Gaga look stunning in the photoshoot, she had a lot to say about her new beauty brand and how much makeup has meant to her throughout the years. “I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful. All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly,” Gaga opened up to the magazine. She also admitted how powerful makeup can be, “When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup. It means so much to me on a deep visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you’re at your lowest.”

Even though Lady Gaga radiates confidence, the star admits that sometimes she gets down on herself and it’s with the help of her glam squad, including her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, and hairstylist, Freddie Aspiras, that she’s able to get on stage. “Sarah would pick me up off the floor, sit me in a chair, dry my tears, and say, ‘I’m going to put on your face now,'” Gaga shared. “If I cried while she was putting on my makeup, I would apologize, and she would say, ‘It’s okay. I’ve got you.’ Sarah would do my makeup, Freddie would do my hair, and they would hold me and say, ‘Look at yourself. There’s Lady Gaga. You can do this. Now go do it.’ And I would go out there, and the second that spotlight hits me, bam, I’m in the zone. But I can’t do that without them. That is the power of glam for me. Not everybody has a Sarah, but I’m very lucky that I do. And I want this line to be for the person at home who needs that pick-me-up. If they use it or don’t use it, they can at least look at it and go, ‘That’s what helps Lady Gaga shine on her bad days. And I want to shine today.'”

Gaga officially announced the launch of her beauty line on July 9, revealing the line will exclusively be sold on Amazon and HausLabs.com. Now that the entire collection is available to shop, she dished to the magazine what her goal is for the company. “I want people to feel completely liberated by this line, to do whatever they want with it. Whether they wear a ton of it, buy it — or don’t. I just want them to love the message. It’s like just being excited that there’s a party going on down the street where everybody’s invited.” The October Best of Beauty Allure issue will officially hit newsstands on September 24.