Kendall Jenner Had A Run-In With Ex Blake Griffin Over Labor Day Weekend – Details Of The Hang Out

Kendall and Blake dated for a few months in 2017, but the relationship soured shortly after Kendall was named in a lawsuit by Blake’s ex-fiancée.

There’s no awkward vibes between Kendall Jenner, 23, and her ex-boyfriend Blake Griffin, 30. The couple bumped into each at Soho House’s ultra-exclusive Malibu post over Labor Day weekend. “Kendall Jenner and ex Blake Griffin were very friendly when they ran into one another,” an eye witness shares with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There was nothing flirty at all happening and they hung out together and caught up for awhile just as friends. It was totally platonic.”

Kendall and Blake were first linked back in 2017, shortly after Blake ended his relationship with ex-fiancee Brynn Cameron, who he shares two kids with, that August. Kendall was repeatedly seen court side at Clippers games in the months after, and Blake also flew out to support his gal at New York Fashion Week. The NBA star was also on-hand for Kendall’s 22nd birthday party at Petit Taqueria in Los Angeles. The relationship fizzled, however, after Kendall was named in a lawsuit by Griffin’s ex in February 2018. “Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” the lawsuit read. Blake was then traded.

That wasn’t the only potentially-awkward run-in Kendall encountered while hanging out at the members only club. “Kyle Kuzma, another guy she had been hanging out with also showed up and the two spoke as well, but Kendall left alone,” the source revealed. Kendall was rumored to be dating the 24-year-old L.A. Lakers star after they were seen attending a house party and yachting around Malibu. “She’s not dating any of them but still considers herself friends with both of them. There was no drama or tension or weirdness whatsoever.”

Kendall narrowly missed her older half-brother Brody Jenner, 36, at the club, as well. “Kendall almost had a near run-in with her brother, Brody,” the insider continued. “He actually looked great. He arrived later in the day.” Brody has been a regular at the Malibu location recently, enjoying a romantic beachside date with girlfriend Josie Canseco, 22, on August 16. Brody and Kendall have a reportedly tense relationship, and he hasn’t been seen with either of his younger sisters in some time. None of the Kardashian family — including Kendall and Kylie — attended his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter, 30, last year. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” Brody explained during an interview with People.