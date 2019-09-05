Wendy Williams Claims She Was Asked To Be ‘The Bachelorette’ & Says Whether Or Not She’d Do It

Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle, but would she do that on TV? She revealed in an interview that she was asked to be the next ‘The Bachelorette’ star!

Move over, Hannah Brown. Wendy Williams revealed during the September 5 episode of The View that she was asked to be the next star of The Bachelorette! The talk show host is living her best life and playing the field after filing for divorce from her husband of 25 years, Kevin Hunter, and the producers of the hit reality show are apparently feeling her vibes. But, would Wendy ever actually be down to give out some roses? She revealed the truth, while also shutting down the rumors that she’d be joining The Real Housewives of New York (sadly).

“I think the [RHONY] rumors are really juicy because they also asked me to be The Bachelorette,” Wendy told The View co-hosts. “Laying up in the bed with 20 different men on TV? I’m not that girl. I’ve got the purple chair. I’ve worked my whole life for that! No, but thank you for that. I’m not doing that.” Wendy set the record straight on more gossip following her around right now. “My show is not moving from New York to LA; that was another rumor. There was also a rumor that this was my last season — no! I love what I do.”

Seeing Wendy as the bachelorette or a RHONY cast member would be amazing, though. Since splitting from Kevin, whom she confirmed cheated on her and had a baby with the other woman, Wendy’s been living her life to the fullest. She hangs out with celebrity pals like Blac Chyna, Cardi B, Tamar Braxton, and NeNe Leakes. She moved into a luxurious new pad in Manhattan, and as she’s told her The Wendy Williams Show audience, has no trouble finding eligible men to keep her company. She really doesn’t need The Bachelorette!

Wendy spoke about her breakup on The View, as well. She said that there are some things that she could forgive if they happened in their marriage, but him having a child with someone else? Nope! “Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic,” Wendy explained to The View co-hosts. “A baby! I’m not changing pampers, I want to be pampered.”