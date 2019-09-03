Jennifer Lopez, 50, Proves She’s ‘Forever Young’ In Sexy Swimsuit In St. Tropez — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez looks like she hasn’t aged a day. Ahead of the release of her new movie, ‘Hustlers,’ JLo rocked a white-hot swimsuit that showed off her toned legs and all of her killer curves.

It appears that the Fountain of Youth is in the Bronx, because ‘Jenny From The Block’ looks just as young as she did back when she was a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color. Jennifer Lopez, 50, looked “Forever Young” on Sept. 03 while vacationing in St. Tropez with her fiancée Alex Rodriguez, 44. With those words emblazoned across her chest in gold, JLo posed on the yacht in a sexy white one-piece swimsuit (a special Nikki Beach x ViX Paula Hermanny swimsuit, made to celebrate Nikki Beach’s 20th year in business.) While on the boat, JLo flexed her toned arms as legs to look sexy AF, just as if she was shooting a scene from her upcoming movie, Hustlers.

Now, more than ever, Jennifer Lopez is comfortable in her own skin. We can thank her new movie for that. Hustlers, a film about strippers that turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, has helped JLo find “power” in her body. To play the part of Ramona, JLo would have to rock the tiniest of g-strings, which “terrified” her. “I felt exposed. I was like, ‘I’ve never done anything like this. I’m going to be up there in f—ing dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?’ ” she told Variety. “And then you get up there, and you have to have a ‘f— you,’ empowered attitude. You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold.”

JLo showed off some of that boldness in the new trailer for Hustlers that was released on Sept. 3. In the new preview of the film, Jennifer teams up with Cardi B to give Constance Wu a lap dance lesson. It’s as sexy as it sounds, and no one leaves with a black eye — which can’t be said of all the scenes in the movie. In a group interview on Aug. 25, Jennifer revealed that while shooting a scene with Constance, she accidentally socked the Crazy Rich Asians star right in the face!

“There’s a scene where I tell her to hang up the phone, and she won’t hang up the phone. And the first take… I did it and was like ‘pow’ — and she started fighting more than me! She was really fighting! And the phone smacks her in the nose and cuts her nose open,” said JLo. “I was so nervous, I was like, ‘I broke her nose!’ I thought they were going to cancel the shoot date, and she was such a trouper. … I feel like we bonded in that moment. I had respect for you.”