She’s all grown up! Alyson Stoner was only 9 in the original video — which came out 17 years ago — and she stole the show yet again in a solo dance performance during Missy Elliott’s fire VMA performance!

Talk about a full circle moment! Though Missy Elliott has had many iconic music videos over the years, 2002’s “Work It” — which earned Video Of The Year at the VMAs back in 2003 — is one of her most memorable. The four-minute video is often referenced for its unique dance performances, one of which features a 9-year-old Alyson Stoner in a legendary solo. In the video, Alyson rocks an adorable set of pig tails in a sweet-and-sporty pink outfit as she grooves outdoors to the party-ready Timbaland beat. 17 years later, Alyson — now 26 — stole the show again in another fire solo during Missy’s insane Video Vanguard performance at the VMAs!

Alyson popped up mid-way through Missy’s epic seven-minute performance, showing off her break dancing skills and straight up getting down to the infectious beat. The professional dancer has some serious moves, as she displayed impeccable timing during her fast-paced routine. The crowd went wild for Alyson’s dancing, as they grooved along with her and rapped every word to Missy’s smash hit. For the reunion, the Camp Rock actress was head-to-toe Adidas (Missy’s favorite) in a bright yellow tracksuit, which featured her name in big white block letters, along with a classic pair of white-and-black superstar sneakers.

Twitter couldn’t get enough of Alyson’s appearance, as the moment immediately went viral on social media! “I didn’t realize that was her 😍😍 I’ve been watching her in Missy Elliot’s videos since she was a little girl! Love her,” @Perf_1mperfect wrote. “OMG MISSY BROUGHT BACK @AlysonStoner FOR THIS?! Iconic,” user @106th wrote. A third user shared, “The fact that she brought out Alyson Stoner for her performance was the icing on the cake.”

After her appearance in Missy’s videos for “Work It” and “Gossip Folks,” Alyson went on to have a career as a dancer and actor, appearing in Disney shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and also dancing for Eminem and Outkast. Alyson made headlines in a 2018 essay for Teen Vogue, which addressed her sexuality. “I am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways. I can love people of every gender identity and expression,” she wrote in the powerful piece. “It is the soul that captivates me.” Currently, Alyson hosts the Simplexity podcast and is an active YouTuber.