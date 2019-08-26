Watch
Hollywood Life

‘GMA’s Lara Spencer Is ‘Deeply Sorry’ For Mocking Prince George’s Ballet Lessons: ‘I Screwed Up’

Lara Spencer Apologizes Prince George
Shutterstock
Embargoed until 10.30pm BST 21st July 2019. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31st DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Free for use, News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar.Mandatory Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (10342904a)Prince GeorgePrince George's sixth birthday photoshoot, Kensington Palace Garden, London, UK - 21 Jul 2019This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
*PIXELATE IMAGES OF CHILDREN IF REQUIRED IN YOUR TERRITORY* Royal children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Kings Cup Regatta. Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge host the inaugural regatta The King's Cup to raise funds for charity. During the event, The Duke and Duchess will go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats as they race against six other teams. Pictured: Prince George Ref: SPL5108183 080819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Embargoed until 10.30pm BST 21st July 2019. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31st DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Free for use, News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Mandatory Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (10342904c) Prince George Prince George's sixth birthday photoshoot, Kensington Palace Garden, London, UK - 21 Jul 2019 This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10343104b)An undated handout photo of Britain's Prince George taken recently by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, while on holiday with the family (location not given), to mark his sixth birthday in Britain. Prince George will turn six on 22 July.NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organization to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. MANDATORY CREDIT: The Duchess of Cambridge.Prince George's sixth birthday, London, United Kingdom - 21 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 83 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

Following a massive backlash over her ‘insensitive’ comments about Prince George taking ballet, ‘GMA’ host Lara Spencer apologized for her ‘stupid’ decision to mock the six-year-old royal.

“I screwed up,” Lara Spencer, 50, said on-air during the Aug. 26 edition of Good Morning America, days after she came under fire for mocking Prince George, 6, for including ballet as part of his second-grade curriculum. “The comment I made about dance was insensitive. It was stupid and I am deeply sorry. I have spoken with members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.” After Lara’s apology, GMA showed her speaking with a group of high-profile male dancers, including So You Think You Can Dance’s Travis Wall. Ultimately, Lara hoped that she could turn this “negative” into a “teachable moment.”

Lara’s offending comments came during the Aug. 22 edition of GMA while she was going over Prince George’s upcoming school year. “In addition to the usual first- and second-grade things like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” she said. Lara seemingly paused (and seemingly encouraging, per TV Line) laughter from the audience. “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts.  I mean…between the religious studies and the computer programming, [he may] just want to go back to the Play-Doh!”

“Lara I hope you now understand the problems that so many young men have faced as a thoughtless community laughs at them for wanting to dance,” Nigel Lythgoe, creator of So You Think You Can Dance, wrote on Twitter after her comments. “I see so many young men heartbroken because they’ve been thrown out of their homes by their ignorant parents. We are better than that. Those of us with the platform of entering peoples homes have a duty to educate and inform.”

“I was pretty surprised by the tone of some comments towards dance. My initial response was disappointment. For a brief moment it brought up old unpleasant memories of being mocked and laughed at for being a boy who danced,” Dancing With The StarsDerek Hough, 34, wrote online. His former co-star, Cheryl Burke, 35, also responded to Lara’s comments. “So happy to hear that Prince William supports his son George’s love of ballet! It’s so important to encourage young boys and girls to explore whatever activities and creative outlets they’re drawn to. I’ve spoken before about how much dance helped and taught me growing up, and I found it disheartening to hear a young boy laughed at.”

Prior to her on-air apology, Lara offered a “mea culpa” on her Instagram. “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she posted on Aug. 23. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”