John Travolta Mistakes Jade Jolie For Taylor Swift When Handing Over Her VMA For ‘Video Of The Year’

John Travolta almost handed drag queen Jade Jolie Taylor Swift’s VMA award for her ‘You Need to Calm Down’ video on Aug. 26 when he mistook her for the singer as she walked up to the stage.

John Travolta, 65, had an eye-catching moment on stage at MTV’s Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ on Aug. 26 when he was handing out the award for Video of the Year to winner Taylor Swift, 29. The talented singer won the award for her “You Need to Calm Down” music video and when she invited many of the people who appeared in the video on stage, including drag queen Jade Jolie, 32, John got a bit confused on where Tay was! In a short clip from the funny moment, John can be seen almost handing the Moonman to Jade, who had a similar blonde hairstyle to Taylor’s, and upon realization, they laugh as John turns his head to the side looking for the lady of the hour.

All was good when Taylor did eventually get handed the award and she used the moment to give an epic acceptance speech as she usually does. She made sure to thank her supporters and shed light on the LGBTQ community as well as the Equality Act. “In this video several points were made, so you voting for this video means that you want a world, where we’re all treated equally under the law,” she said about her fans in the speech.

In addition to her excitement on stage, Taylor showed off her enthusiasm with Jade backstage. “So we are backstage, not really able to process…what did just happen?” she says to Jade in a video. “Um, you won video of the year!” the RuPaul’s Drag Race star replied.

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

In addition to being a winner, Taylor was a performer at this year’s VMAs. She opened the show with an epic performance of her new songs “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover”.