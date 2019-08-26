Camila Cabello Stuns In Plunging White Satin Cutout Gown At 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Camila Cabello looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26 when she opted to wear this stunning white gown.

Camila Cabello, 22, arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey for the live show on August 26, looking absolutely amazing. Camila always surprises us when it comes to her red carpet looks and this stunning dress was absolutely perfect. She opted to wear a sleeveless white satin gown which featured an insanely plunging V-neckline, showing off ample cleavage. The sides of the dress were completely cutout revealing her tiny waist, while the skirt was skintight and short, featuring a long train that trailed behind her. She accessorized with dazzling diamond drop earrings and a pair of white ankle-strap heels. As for her glam, Camila’s hair was done by stylist, Dimitri Giannetos, who opted to keep Camila’s curly hair down in big, voluminous waves.

Camila is always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble and her style is a mix of sexy and feminine, so she always manages to slay her red carpet looks. When it comes to her glam though, you never know what you’re going to get. She is always switching up her hair, choosing to throw her black her up into an intricate updo, or letting it down in voluminous natural waves.

It’s a huge night for her considering her song with Shawn Mendes, “Senorita,” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart today. Plus, the duo will be making their debut performance of the song tonight.

We absolutely loved Camila’s ensemble on the red carpet and we cannot wait to see her performance later on in the evening.