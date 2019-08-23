Wendy Williams ‘Looking Forward’ To New Season Of Talk Show After Firing Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

With the exit of her ex-husband and former producer, Wendy Williams is feeling ‘confident’ about her new season!

It seems like Wendy Williams, 55, is finally catching a break! After her bombshell split from husband Kevin Hunter, the “Queen of all Media” made the decision to also remove Kevin from his Executive Producer post on The Wendy Williams Show — a position he has held since the series inception in 2008. The move gives Wendy a clean slate, and a fresh new season for her and the Wendy team to look forward to.

“The Wendy show staff is relieved and happy to be returning to work without Kevin Sr. there,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Several of them felt the set was so tense and difficult, and once Wendy decided to leave him, everyone was happier and lighter — including Wendy.” Wendy has been open about the split, revealing that her ex lived a “double life” throughout their 22-year marriage. Wendy and Kevin share one son, Kevin Jr., 17 and she officially filed for divorce in April 2019.

“Everyone feels a different energy now that Wendy left Kevin. It’s like day and night behind the scenes now,” the source continues. “Wendy is a really smart business lady and she’s really looking forward to next season because she has a ton to talk about and she is confident everyone will be watching with everything going on.” The New Jersey native has built a brand around being open and honest with her audience, and has actively discussed her split from Kevin on the show. Wendy was also making headlines this week with her ongoing 50 Cent feud — which escalated earlier this week when he denied her access to his Tycoon Pool Party. While it would be a shocker of 50 ever dropped by her NYC studios, an on-air interaction between the two would be must-see TV.

Overall, it seems like Wendy is ready to take her life — and the show — in a positive direction. “Wendy seemed to truly not realize just how challenging things were with Kevin Sr. around for those she cared about. She’s now realizing how many relationships were damaged and she’s so thankful so many people, like Andy Cohen and the Kardashians, are open to repairing now that she’s moving her life in a different direction,” our insider confirmed. “The upcoming season will be totally different without Kevin there, but it’ll still be the same Wendy!”