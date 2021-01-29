Wendy Williams Admits She Knew About Ex Kevin Hunter’s Girlfriend For ‘13 Years’ Before Their Split

Wendy Williams shaded the alleged girlfriend of her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, as ‘disrespectful’ and more in a new interview on ‘WWHL.’

“How long did you know about the girlfriend?,” Andy Cohen asked Wendy Williams point-black on the Jan. 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live. While both avoided names, they were of course referring to the alleged mistress of Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, whom has for years been rumored to be Sharina Hudson. Wendy didn’t shy away from Andy’s question — in fact, she even launched into the entire backstory of how Kevin allegedly met Sharina.

Wendy said she knew about Kevin and Sharina’s alleged relationship “just about the whole 13 years that they were together,” while people “behind the scenes say it was more like 15 years.” Without pause, Wendy then got into the alleged details of the rumored affair before she filed for divorce from Kevin after 22 years of marriage in April of 2019, which was finalized in Jan. 2020.

“She was one of these, you know, less than smart women who moved to the big city with bright lights and she wanted to be a model,” Wendy said, beginning with shade. The talk show host then suggested that Sharina was one of “the girls with the sparkler champagne bottles at the club” who “get people to spend more money.”

“And I being the girl about town, popular on the radio at that time, I was hosting a lot of these parties,” Wendy continued. “I was a staple. I had the Wendy Williams Comedy Night at the Carolines comedy club and things like that…I knew the scene, and attracted the scene.” Wendy then started talking about the women who worked at these types of club, saying, that their job “was to go over there and offer a sparkler champagne…Kevin’s problem is that Kevin ended up getting with this girl, she made herself very available to him.”

Wendy was presumably referring to Kevin’s alleged mistress, and went on to shade her even more: “She was very disrespectful to me. You know she had the nerve to tell me she admires me?”

Andy cut in for another question: were Kevin and his alleged mistress still together? “I have no idea,” Wendy admitted, but she did talk about the rumored child whom Kevin welcomed with his alleged mistress in 2019. “I mean, and I don’t know how they’re raising the daughter Journey, I think she’s like two next month or something. That’s not my problem…my alimony for all three of them is on time, every month.”

This is not the first time Wendy has called out her ex and his rumored girlfriend on television. She did so on her very own talk show, the Wendy Williams Talk Show, a day prior on Jan. 27. “Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!,” Wendy boldly announced, her first time ever referring to Sharina by name on her talk show. And in an even bolder move, Wendy addressed Sharina’s rumored daughter: “Good morning, Journey.” The audience was shocked, to say the least.

Kevin’s affair scandal will also be depicted in Wendy’s upcoming biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, premiering on Lifetime on Jan. 30. While promoting the movie on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Wendy revealed how she learned about Kevin’s alleged infidelity: “The first time I found out [he was cheating] was while I was pregnant with our son [Kevin Jr., now 20] on bedrest.”